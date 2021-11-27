Roundup: Ringling football advances to state semis; Ardmore boys basketball wins opener

It was far from easy, but the Ringling High School football team is headed back to the semifinals of the Class A state playoffs. The Blue Devils clinched their trip Friday night with a thrilling 42-32 victory on the road against Pawnee.

Ringling now prepares for a familiar foe in the next round. The Blue Devils face Morrison at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City. The two met last year in the quarterfinals, with Ringling winning 21-14.

This time, the winner earns a trip to the Class A State Championship game.

The Blue Devils get the opportunity thanks to a strong second half where they rallied from a seven-point deficit. And Ringling’s special teams were instrumental with a pair of touchdowns.

Kanyon McGahey tallied the first on a punt return to knot the score at 20-20 in the third quarter and Brayden Johnson’s onside kick return sealed the game with 1:57 remaining.

Those touchdowns ended up being critical as the Black Bears proved they were better than their 6-6 record.

However, Ringling stepped up when it needed to, as quarterback Karson Daniel finished with a pair of touchdowns – one to McGahey in the first quarter and the other to Chase Taylor in the third.

Coltin Fincher and Rance Wilson each found paydirt on the ground to account for the final score.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ardmore 63, Newcastle 62

At Putnam City West, the Tigers had to overcome a first-half deficit Friday to tally a 63-62 win in their season opener.

DD Coleman led the way with 23 points, while Dion Brown added 19 and Jordan Brown finished with 12.

Ardmore (1-0) is back home at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 against Duncan.