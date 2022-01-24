Hoops roundup: Madill boys win Wampus Cat Classic; Lone Grove boys take 3rd

Don’t look now, but the Madill High School boys basketball team is on a hot streak. The Wildcats won their ninth straight game Saturday in a 51-45 decision over Kingston to clinch a title at the Wampus Cat Classic.

Ezekiel Fuentes was named Most Valuable Player after tallying 39 points.

“It feels awesome,” Fuentes told madillok.com of the win and earning his second tourney MVP award this season. “Put in the work and it will pay off. I’m so proud of my team for figuring out a way to stop (Kingston) during key parts of the game. So proud of them.”

Madill led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and pushed that advantage to 30-25 at the half. Fuentes accounted for 27 of those points.

The Wildcats stayed out in front by one after three quarters and led 46-43 with 1:04 remaining. That was plenty for Madill to clinch the victory.

Nick Northcutt and Kendall Robertson were named to the all-tournament team.

“I am really proud of our team. I thought our boys played very hard and competed for each other tonight,” Wildcats head coach Brett Weiberg told madillok.com. “Ezekiel was amazing tonight and to beat a good team like Kingston you have to have guys step up and Zeke certainly did. Nick was outstanding on both sides of the ball tonight, as well. I’m really proud of the week that we had and winning a championship is always so much fun.”

The Wildcats (12-2) look to keep it rolling on the road against Comanche at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Lone Grove 43, Latta 24

At Atoka, it was a successful Saturday for the Longhorns as they cruised past Latta to take third place at the Wampus Cat Classic.

J.J. Miller and Aiden Hale were named to the all-tournament team.

Lone Grove (9-5) makes the trip to Tishomingo at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Westmoore 59, Ardmore 54

At Moore, the Tigers had a chance for a victory late in the game, but shots didn’t fall in a setback to Westmoore at the John Nobles Invitational.

Ardmore (9-8) is idle until a trip to Lawton MacArthur on Friday, Jan. 28.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Madill 53, Broken Bow 32

At Atoka, it was a historic Saturday night for Lady Wildcats senior Jayden Weiberg as the all-tournament selection reached 1,000 points in her prep career during a win over Broken Bow.

The victory also gave Madill third place at the Atoka Wampus Cat Tournament.

“Jayden Weiberg scored her 1000th career point tonight and this means a couple of things,” Madill AD Brett Weiberg told madillok.com. “One is that she has been a steady scorer for a while now. I have enjoyed watching her improve and she has been an efficient scorer for the most part. The second thing is to always remember that you can't score if you don't have teammates that get you open, pass the ball to you, and want you to score. Her teammates and coaches really do try to get her open and get her the ball. I am very proud of her.”

Allyson Knight was also named to the all-tourney team as she finished with nine points.

The Lady Wildcats (8-6) are on the road at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Comanche.

Ardmore 73, Douglass 18

At Shawnee, the Lady Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday by roaring to a decisive victory to wrap up play at the Shawnee Invitational.

Ardmore (4-8) hits the road for Lawton MacArthur on Friday.

Lone Grove 63, Kingston JV 33

At Atoka, the Lady Horns took care of business Saturday in a convincing victory to take home the Consolation Championship at the Wampus Cat Classic.

NayNay Turner was selected to the all-tournament team.

Up next for Lone Grove (6-9) is a trip to Tishomingo at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anadarko 32, Plainview 31

At Purcell, the Lady Indians couldn’t pick up the win Saturday in a one-point loss at the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament.

Plainview (10-4) travels to Kingston at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Stratford 43, Dickson 30

At Byng, it was as tough outing for the Lady Comets as their losing streak increased to three games Saturday in a setback to Stratford at the Pirate Winter Classic.

Dickson (6-7) travels back to Byng at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.