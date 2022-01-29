Area cheerleaders honored on 2021-22 All-Ardmoreite cheer team

It’s no secret that cheerleaders spend lots of time working on routines to perform at games and other events. However, they usually don’t get the attention they deserve as fans are focused on the game action.

The 2021-22 All-Ardmoreite cheer team is a chance to honor the numerous area cheerleaders for their athletic and academic accolades.

Ardmore

The Lady Tigers’ lone honoree is captain Khloe Kirts.

The senior was selected for Top Gun Jumps two years in a row and Top Gun Tumbler on one occasion. Kirts was also named an All-State cheerleader, the first honoree for AHS since 2008. She plans to continue her career at a Division I school.

Dickson

Phoenix Eubank, Karlea Faught, Nevaeh Kosmicki and Addika Wright represent the Lady Comets on the team.

Eubank is a senior class officer, on the President’s Honor Roll and a member of the National Technical Honor Society. She is also a CNA and serves as Dickson’s Student Council President. Her GPA is 3.68 and she is ranked 14th in a class of 102.

Faught is a member of the Student Council and National Honors Society. She attends the medical assisting program at Southern Tech and serves as president of HOSA. Her GPA is 4.0 and she is ranked No. 1 in her class.

Meanwhile, Kosmicki is a member of Showcase, the vice president of Student Countil and part the National Honor Society. She was awarded a superior rating at district vocal contest and her GPA is 3.86, which is 7th in the senior class.

Wright rounds out the group as a member of the Student Council and National Honor Society. Her awards include Blue Ribbon Scholar, top 10% in the senior class and Superintendent’s Honor Roll. Wright is ranked fourth in her class with a GPA of 3.95.

Lone Grove

The Lady Horns have three cheerleaders on the squad — Deanna Brown, Makayla Buenting and Braxtyn Whittington.

Brown, a junior, is a two-time All-American cheerleader and is nominated again this year. She plans to attend Southeastern University and become a speech therapist.

Buenting, a senior, is on the Superintendent's Honor Roll and earned nominations for All-American. She coaches cheer and tumbling with Hope Ritter. Buenting plans to attend Southern Tech to become an esthetician and open her own business.

Whittington rounds out the group as a junior who’s earned All-American nominations during two years on the varsity cheer team. She plans to attend college.

Plainview

Kaylie Anderson, Avery Fuller, Emree Hutchens, Brooklyn Heller, Emma Moore and Hannah Ritter are the honorees for the Lady Indians.

Anderson is a four-year varsity cheerleader with a GPA of 3.64. She’s also a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

Meanwhile, Fuller is a cheer captain who’s the Student Council Vice President and member of the Superintendent's Honor Roll. The All-American cheerleader has a 4.0 GPA and is a top-10 senior. She earned the Arizona University Distinction Award and has 14 years of dance experience.

Heller is also in the top 10 of her class with a 4.05 GPA. She’s a Blue Ribbon Scholar, All-American cheerleader and Rotary Student of the Month. The cheer captain is also a member of FCCLA, FCA and Student Council.

Hutchens placed fourth at state for competitive cheer and she’s part of National Health Service, National Technical Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars. She has a 3.88 GPA and spent 13 years playing softball, with two seasons on varsity.

Moore, a cheer captain, is part of 4-H, the Oklahoman Junior Cattlemen Association and a Carter County Junior Livestock ambassador.

Ritter rounds out the group as an All-American cheerleader with a GPA of 4.03. She’s a top-10 senior and is FCCLA president, senior class secretary, student council secretary and has 14 years of dance experience.

Madill

A trio of Lady Wildcats are honored on the team — Skylin Gray, Kellanie Lowe and Evan Watts.

Gray, a junior, is a cheer captain and member of the National Honor Society and Students Against Drunk Driving. She is also a member and a coach for the competitive cheer team Oklahoma Outlaws. She has a 3.9 GPA and was named a 2021 NCA All-American.

Lowe, also a junior and cheer captain, is a member of the National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society and the Art Club. The 2021 NCA All-American has a GPA of 3.69.

Watts, a sophomore, is the class secretary, a member of the student council and National Art Honors Society. She has a 4.0 GPA and was named a 2021 NCA All-American cheerleader.

Healdton

Camdyn Cook and Olivia Moody represent the Lady Bulldogs on the squad.

Cook is a member of Beta Club, Student Council, 4-H, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society. She is ranked first in her class with a 4.0, while earning top Citizen of Healdton along with being named 2021 Homecoming Queen.

Moody is part of FCCLA, Student Council, Archery, and Band. She is Drum Major for the Pride of Healdton where she leads over 25 students. She has a 3.8 GPA and her coach Robin Needham said, “At the high school level, it takes much courage to lead, and Olivia has possessed such courage.”

Wilson

The Lady Eagles have a trio of honorees in Danielle Brooks, Haylee McDougall and Sha Self.

Brooks, a senior, is the Wilson FFA Chapter President and part of the Beta Club. She’s on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, while earning the Pin It Forward Cheer Leadership Award and All-American honors. Brooks holds a 3.8 GPA and is ranked third in her class.

McDougall is a co-captain with Brooks and holds a 3.26 GPA during her senior year. She was also named an All-American cheerleader as a junior.

Self is active in FFA, cheer and basketball. She was named an All-American Cheerleader and received the Pin It Forward Cheer Leadership Award. The senior has a 3.24 GPA and is co-captain with Brooks and McDougall.