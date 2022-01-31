Roundup: Ardmore powerlifters win 18 medals at Plainview meet

The Ardmore High School powerlifting team walked away with several medals on Friday in the first meet of the season at Plainview.

“This team really impressed me with their attitude and determination to lift,” said Tigers head coach Allen Coley. “We had 18 lifters get medals.”

Avi Hill led the way with a first-place finish, while Emma Byers, Trayven Newberry and Matthew Sheehy were second.

Elle Fairmaner, Avah Ortiz Harrell, Taliya Harris, Dalton Knowles, Reese Mathis and Ethan Moen took third.

Meanwhile, Zeke Burt, Katie Edwards, Joseph Martin, Jesus Martinez and Diggy Pickens finished fourth.

Riley Cox, Eric Fields and Quinton Sheppard rounded out the medalists with fifth-place finishes.

Meanwhile, Jackson Hurt, Jaden Muse, Parker Blankenship, J’Drien McGee, Jaxon Weaver, Jonathan Adino, Eli Murphy and Haiden Constant placed as top lifters in their respective weight classes.

Ardmore is back in action Friday, Feb. 4 at Ringling.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lone Grove 46, Holdenville 33

At Holdenville, the Longhorns pushed their season win total to double digits Saturday in a decision over Holdenville.

Lone Grove (10-6) hosts Comanche at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Madill 59, Atoka 45

At Atoka, it was another win for the Wildcats as they pushed the streak to 12 on Saturday by defeating Atoka.

Madill (15-2) looks to keep it rolling at 8 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Byng.

Turner 61, Maysville 33

At Turner, the Falcons tallied their third straight victory Saturday in a convincing decision over Maysville.

Turner travels to Paoli on Monday before hosting Fox at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holdenville 69, Lone Grove 54

At Holdenville, it was a tough outing Saturday as the Lady Horns’ three-game winning streak came to an end in a setback to Holdenville.

Up next for Lone Grove (7-10) is a matchup with Comanche at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Madill 41, Atoka 32

At Atoka, the Lady Wildcats notched a much-needed victory Saturday by holding off Atoka.

Madill (9-8) makes the trek to Byng at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Turner 52, Maysville 43

At Turner, it was a close one, but the Lady Falcons flew to their 14th consecutive win Saturday by taking down Maysville.

Turner (16-2) plays at Paoli on Monday and then welcomes Fox to town at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.