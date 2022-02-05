Ringling's Brayden Johnson, Jaxon Perry, Meghan Roberts to continue careers at next level
Beau Bearden
The Daily Ardmoreite
There was plenty of celebration at Ringling High School for National Signing Day as three Blue Devils put ink to paper.
Brayden Johnson, Jaxon Perry and Meghan Roberts made their choices official earlier this week.
Perry is headed to Southwest Baptist University in Missouri, while Johnson and Roberts both signed at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
Perry and Johnson will play football and Roberts is joining the softball team.