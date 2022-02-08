Roundup: Springer boys basketball takes down Wapanucka on the road

It’s no secret that the Springer High School boys basketball team hit a rough patch in late January with three losses.

However, the Cardinals have put that in the rearview mirror and won their past two games, including Monday’s convincing 55-36 decision over Wapanucka.

Springer wasted little time by jumping out to an 13-9 lead that increased to 24-18 at the half. The fourth quarter was the difference though, as the Cardinals outscored their opponent by a 20-6 margin.

Catrell Roberts led all scorers with 21 points and Cory Leu added 16.

Springer (18-4) concludes the regular season with a trip to Roff on Tuesday night.

Madill 53, Marietta 33

At Marietta, the Wildcats returned to their winning ways Monday with a 20-point win over the Indians.

Madill (16-3) host Lone Grove on Tuesday, while Marietta (3-15) is also in action at Byng.

Ringling 49, Temple 39

At Temple, the streak continued Monday as the Blue Devils won their sixth straight in a 10-point decision over Temple.

Ringling finishes the regular season at 9-6 and returns to the floor Friday, Feb. 11 at Central High for Districts.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Madill 58, Marietta 53

At Marietta, the Lady Wildcats battled Monday to a hard-fought victory over the Lady Indians.

Madill (10-9) welcomes Lone Grove to town Tuesday night, while Marietta (10-8) is also in action at Byng.

Wapanucka 49, Springer 35

At Wapanucka, a slow start didn’t help the Lady Cardinals on Monday as they dropped their third straight loss.

Cadence Shelley led Springer with 18 points, while Jalyn Dewberry scored seven and Kalli St. Clair tallied four.

The Lady Cardinals (8-14) make the trek to Roff on Tuesday night.