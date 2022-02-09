Roundup: Ardmore girls basketball uses team effort to cruise past Eisenhower

It’s always nice to get a road win, especially against an opponent that you lost to earlier in the season. The Ardmore High School girls basketball team knows that firsthand after the Lady Tigers cruised to a 41-32 victory on Tuesday over Lawton Eisenhower.

Ardmore avenged a three-point loss on Jan. 18 and did so with an all-around team effort.

Kierra Dorsey led the way with 10 points, while Chloe Rucker and Khalayah Willis each tallied eight. Three other Lady Tigers also finished with at least two points.

A fast start helped as Ardmore led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Tigers pushed that advantage to 23-11 at the half to propel them to victory.

Ardmore (5-10) looks to keep it rolling during the final regular-season home game at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 against MacArthur.

Madill 66, Lone Grove 44

At Lone Grove, the Lady Horns didn’t have an answer for Madill’s Jayden Weiberg on Tuesday as the senior’s 37 points helped lead the Lady Wildcats to victory.

Weiberg did most of her damage from long range as she finished with six 3-pointers, including five in the first half.

However, Lone Grove didn’t wave the white flag despite falling into a 21-9 hole after the first quarter. The Lady Horns inched within seven, but couldn’t get any closer in the loss.

Malea McMurtrey finished with 14 points, while Destiney Adams scored nine and Eryka Imhof chipped in seven.

Lone Grove (7-12) hosts Marietta at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while Madill (11-9) welcomes Plainview to town at the same time.

Plainview 34, Dickson 31

At Dickson, the Lady Indians held off the Lady Comets on Tuesday to push their winning streak to three games.

Plainview (13-5) makes the trip to Madill on Friday, while Dickson (7-10) hosts Kingston at the same time.

Roff 50, Springer 26

At Roff, it was a tough outing for the Lady Cardinals as they fell to Roff on Tuesday night.

Cadence Shelley paced Springer with 16 points, while Jalyn Dewberry added seven and Mimi White notched three.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eisenhower 82, Ardmore 67

At Lawton, the Tigers couldn’t get the offense going Tuesday night in a loss to Eisenhower.

Ardmore (10-10) looks to bounce back at home against MacArthur at 8 p.m. Friday.

Dickson 49, Plainview 45

At Dickson, the Comets won their second straight game Tuesday night in a close four-point decision over the Indians.

Dickson (3-14) welcomes Kingston to town at 8 p.m. Friday, while Plainview (5-11) is on the road against Madill at the same time.

Roff 67, Springer 45

At Roff, the Cardinals kept it close in the first half, but couldn’t hold on as they fell to top-ranked Roff.

Springer trailed 22-18 at halftime, but was outscored 29-11 in the third quarter. That was too much for the Cardinals to overcome in the loss.

Mickey Hunnicutt finished with a team-high 16 points, while Mikal Brown scored 12 and James Lathum tallied 11.

Springer (18-5) travels to Moss to open the District B Tournament against Mill Creek at 6:30 p.m. Friday.