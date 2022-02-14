Roundup: Ardmore girls and boys powerlifters take 2nd at Bethel meet

The Ardmore High School girls and boys powerlifting teams tested their skills against 33 schools at the Bethel meet and both finished in second place in the large school division.

“As a coach, I am so proud of all these guys and girls with their determination and enthusiasm that they have for the sport,” said Ardmore head coach Allen Coley. “And to see them get personal records and the joy on their faces is unbelievable. Both teams will be traveling to Dickson next before they go to regionals and state.”

Joseph Martin led the way for the Tigers as he placed first in the 168-pound class. At 242, Jesus Martinez was second, followed by Matthew Sheehy in third, Quinton Sheppard in fourth and Reese Mathis in fifth.

Trayven Newberry took third at 275 and Riley Cox placed fifth at 220.

Meanwhile, a trio of Lady Tigers earned medals as Avi Hill, Taliya Harris and Elle Fairmaner all placed second in their respective classes.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Springer 62, Moss 36

At Moss, the Cardinals won a Class B District Championship on Saturday by cruising past Moss.

Springer led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter and pushed that advantage to 28-16 at halftime.

Mickey Hunnicutt led all scorers with 24 points, while Catrell Roberts added 16 and Cory Leu finished with 11.

The Cardinals advance to the Class B Regional Tournament to face Buffalo Valley at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at Moss High School.

Lone Grove 72, Dickson 26

At Lone Grove, it was a one-sided affair Saturday as the Longhorns jumped out to a 23-7 advantage and never looked back to defeat the Comets.

Lone Grove (13-7) travels to Calera at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 to conclude the regular season, while Dickson (3-16) hosts Tishomingo at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Sterling 46, Wilson 39

At Rush Springs, the Eagles dropped a close one Saturday in the Class A District Tournament.

Wilson’s season is still alive though, as the Eagles are headed to the consolation bracket of Class A Regional Tournament to face Union City at 3 p.m. Thursday at Hydro-Eakly High School.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dickson 32, Lone Grove 17

At Lone Grove, it was only fitting the two squads kept it close early until the Lady Comets pulled away in the second half.

Dickson led 7-5 at the end of the first quarter before taking a 15-7 advantage into halftime. The Lady Comets picked up the pace in the second half though, highlighted by a nine-point fourth quarter compared to Lone Grove tallying just two baskets.

Marya Southerland led Dickson with 14 points and Chesleigh Apala finished with six.

The Lady Comets (9-10) finish the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Tishomingo, while the Lady Horns (7-14) travel to Calera at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Turner 56, Fox 26

At Fox, the Lady Falcons won their 18th straight game on Saturday and did so in dominant fashion over Fox to win the Class B District Tournament.

Turner looks to keep it rolling in the Class B Regional Tournament against Temple at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fox High School, while Fox welcomes Big Pasture to town at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation bracket.

Sterling 63, Wilson 36

At Rush Springs, it was a tough outing for the Lady Eagles as they fell to Sterling during the Class A District Tournament.

Wilson looks to bounce back in the consolation bracket of the Class B Regional Tournament against Union City at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Hydro-Eakly High School.