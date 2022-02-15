Roundup: Plainview girls basketball holds off Marietta in regular-season finale

It’s safe to say athletes know the challenge of playing games away from the friendly confines of their home gym. Some thrive off of that, while others fold under pressure.

The Plainview High School girls basketball team proved it can handle difficult situations, as the Lady Indians tallied their third straight road victory on Monday in a 40-35 decision over Marietta.

Plainview has also won five consecutive games and ended the regular season with a 15-5 record. Up next for the Lady Indians is a road trip to Dickson to open the Class 4A District Tournament.

The two teams square off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Plainview has won all three meetings this season, with the most recent being a 34-31 win on Feb. 8 at Dickson.

Durant 50, Ardmore 43

At Durant, the Lady Tigers couldn’t pick up the road win Monday as they fell by seven points.

Ardmore (5-12) ends the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a trip to McAlester.

Calera 58, Lone Grove 43

At Calera, it was another tough outing for the Lady Horns on Monday as they dropped their sixth straight loss.

Lone Grove (7-15) is back home at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Comanche in the Class 3A District Tournament.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lone Grove 66, Calera 54

At Calera, the Longhorns pushed their winning streak to three games Monday in a convincing win.

Lone Grove (14-7) welcomes Comanche to town at 8 p.m. Friday to open the Class 3A District Tournament.

Plainview 84, Marietta 56

At Marietta, it was a much-needed win for the Indians as they snapped an eight-game losing streak on Monday night.

Plainview (6-12) looks to keep it rolling on the road against Dickson at 8 p.m. Friday in the Class 4A District Tournament.