Roundup: Plainview boys basketball takes down Dickson for district title

A fourth-quarter run can easily build a squad’s confidence, especially when it’s playing on the road. The Plainview High School boys basketball team proved that Friday night as a late surge propelled the Indians to a 47-41 victory over Dickson to clinch a District 4A Championship.

“We just kept doing what our game plan was — move the ball,” said Plainview head coach Joe Patton. “Dickson fouls a lot, so we wanted to get into the one-and-one. And we did so. We made our free throws this game. Unlike the last one.”

It’s safe to say the charity stripe made a big difference, as the Indians converted 18-of-36 free throws. The Comets, meanwhile, made 12-of-25, including 6-for-15 in the second half.

“Plainview forced the action, they were going to the basket hard,” said Dickson head coach Norman Tippeconnie. “A lot of those fouls, they’re called fouls. Plainview went to the line and converted. That was the story. They went to the line 36 times. That’s a lot of free throws.”

Plainview’s Mason Roberts led all scorers with 15 points and tallied nine of those from the charity stripe.

“Roberts is playing good right now,” Patton said. “He’s our floor leader and he’s doing great things.”

Shepherd Sisemore notched 10, while Braeden Stevenson added nine and Ethan Barker finished with seven.

Meanwhile, Jason Dodson paced the Comets with 14, followed by Jagger Porter with nine and Jeron Booker with six.

“I know our record doesn’t show it, but we have improved,” Tippeconnie said. “I keep telling them all the time, ‘We just need to take the small steps to keep getting better, each time out.’ Our problem is we’re inconsistent. I thought we played one of our best games of the year against Tishomingo and then we back it up with this. We have to learn to be a little bit more consistent.”

Dickson is back in action at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 in a win-or-go home game at Heritage Hall, while the Indians also travel to the same place for the Class 4A Regionals where they’ll open action at 8 p.m. Thursday. Both team’s opponents are to be announced.

“We have a chance to play three games next week,” Patton said. “We’re going to do the best we can.”

Lone Grove 50, Comanche 39

At Lone Grove, the Longhorns won a District 3A Championship on Friday by taking down Comanche.

Lone Grove is back on its home floor for the Class 3A Regionals at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Springer 56, Smithville 47

At Moss, it was an important win for the Cardinals as they kept their season alive Friday by beating Smithville.

Cory Leu led Springer with 18, while Mickey Hunnicutt added 13 and Mikal Brown chipped in 10.

The Cardinals battled Calvin on Saturday for a chance to advance to the Class B Area Tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Comanche 57, Lone Grove 46

At Lone Grove, the Lady Horns couldn’t get the win on Friday as they fell in the 3A District Championship.

Lone Grove looks to bounce back with another home game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation bracket of the Class 3A Regional. Opponent is to be announced.