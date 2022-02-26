Plainview's Lane Johnson, Justus Gilliam advance to title matches at Class 4A State Tournament

A pair of Plainview High School wrestlers advanced to championship matches on Saturday during the Class 4A State Tournament at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

Indians senior Lane Johnson showed his flair for the dramatic as he tallied a takedown with five seconds remaining for a 3-2 victory over Blackwell’s Kolby Looper in the semifinals of the 220-pound bracket.

Johnson won his opening bout by pin and followed it up with a 3-2 decision in the quarterfinals. He will face Marlow’s Kyle Wilson in the championship on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Plainview freshman Justus Gilliam battled to a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Tonkawa’s Miccael Brown in the semis at 285.

Gilliam won his quarterfinal match with a 1-0 decision and he will battle Jay’s Maverick Williamson in the championship.

Switching gears to the consolation bracket, Jeston Gilliam tallied a 1-0 win on Saturday to stay alive at 195. The senior opened the tourney with a pin before falling 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

At 138, Reece Bennett bounced back from a quarterfinals loss by pinning Vinita’s Coleman Kauffman.

Lady Indian Kobie Moiser pinned Grove’s Mya Bush to stay alive on Saturday. She opened action with a pin over Prague’s Bailee Smith before falling in the quarterfinals.

Carson Orr tallied a pin to kick off the tourney, but dropped his next two matches at 106. Meanwhile, Plainview freshman Hudson Hobbs was also knocked out of contention with two losses at 113.

Class 5A State Tournament

Ardmore’s Cameron Orr proved he meant business Friday by tallying a major decision, 13-5, over Woodward’s Julio Gomez to open action in the 113-pound bracket.

Unfortunately, Orr lost his semifinal bout by pin to drop into the consolation semifinals where he lost a 2-1 decision to Sapulpa's Caydon Miller.