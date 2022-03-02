Roundup: Ardmore girls powerlifters qualify for state meet at Dickson

The Ardmore High School girls powerlifting team took care of business Tuesday during the regional meet at Durant as five Lady Tigers qualified for the OGPCA State Powerlifting meet at Dickson next week.

“These girls have worked hard at competing and representing Ardmore with class and integrity,” said Lady Tigers coach Allen Coley. “I also owe a huge shoutout to coach Jordan June Short for going with me all year and helping with the girls teams.”

Avi Hill led the way as she finished first in the 121-pound class, while Taliya Harris was fourth at 220 and Emma Byers took fifth at 108. Elysa Taylor and Ellie Fairmaner were at-large qualifiers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Midwest City 71, Ardmore 26

At Midwest City, it was a tough outing for the Lady Tigers as they lost to Midwest City during the 5A Regional Tournament.

Ardmore looks to bounce back in the Class 5A Area Tournament where the Lady Tigers battle Eisenhower at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3 at Edmond North High School.

The teams split a pair of meetings this season, with Ardmore winning 41-32 on Feb. 8.

BASEBALL

Wilson 12, Turner 1

At Wilson, the Eagles opened the 2022 season Tuesday with a decisive victory over the Falcons.

Tucker Nail led Wilson with two hits and a pair of RBIs, while Josh Harrell allowed no hits and struck out six in three innings on the mound.

The Eagles host Waurika at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Turner is idle until a home game against Healdton at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 7.