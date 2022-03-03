Roundup: Ardmore's Paetn Mitchell, Joslyn Smith win title as Lady Tigers tennis takes 3rd

It’s no secret that Ardmore and Ada high schools are rivals.

That remains true in every sport and it was on display Wednesday as the girls tennis squads duked it out during the No. 1 doubles championship match at the Ardmore Invitational.

The Lady Tigers duo of Paetn Mitchell and Joslyn Smith battled furiously to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ada to help propel their team to third place with 25 points.

Norman North finished first with 31 points and Ada was second with 29 points.

At No. 2 singles, Ardmore’s Summer Wisner won her third-place match by holding off Seminole in a close one.

The Lady Tigers weren’t as fortunate at No. 2 doubles though, as Amerie Kinney and Kebene Wolabu took fourth after falling short 2-6, 6-0, 10-5.

Kylie McClendon was also fourth after dropping her match to Byng.

BOYS TENNIS

Ardmore’s Alex Pavel couldn’t hoist a title, but the senior still scored points for the Tigers with a second-place finish after falling in the championship match to Ada.

The Tigers finished third as a team with 23 points, while Ada scored 34 points to take first and Norman North was second with 28 points.

Gabe Olson won his third-place match 6-2, 6-0 over Tecumseh, while Ryan Cavazos and Elijah Seals took fourth at No. 2 doubles.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southeast 63, Ardmore 61

At Southeast, the Tigers looked to be on their way to a huge victory over Southeast on Wednesday night before misfortune struck in a two-point loss at the Class 5A Regional Tournament.

Ardmore had possession with 9.8 seconds, but lost the ball at half-court to allow Southeast to sink the game-winner.

Jordyn Brown finished with 16 points, while DD Coleman scored 15 and Dakaree Scott chipped in 10.

The Tigers are still alive though, but they’re in a win-or-go-home situation against El Reno at 8 p.m. Friday March 4 at Edmond North High School.