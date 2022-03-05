Roundup: Ardmore takes 2nd at powerlifting regionals as 8 Tigers headed to state
The Ardmore High School boys powerlifting team will be well-represented at the Class 5A State meet in El Reno on Friday.
The Tigers had seven qualify during regionals and one earn an at-large bid as the team finished as runner-up.
“These guys have competed hard all year and new personal records have been set, medals won and a lot of traveling,” said Ardmore head coach Allen Coley. “Through all of the ups and downs, they have shown what character and what integrity they are made of. I am proud to be their coach and associated with this group of young men.”
Trayven Newberry led the Tigers with a second-place finish in the 275-pound class.
Jesus Martinez tallied third at 242, while Quentin Sheppard followed in fifth.
Ardmore had a trio finish in fourth — Joseph Martin at 168, Eric Fields at 181 and Ethan Moen at 198.
Riley Cox rounded out the medalists in fifth place at 220 and JaQuan Pickens earned an at-large bid.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ardmore 77, El Reno 68
At Edmond North, it took overtime, but the Tigers kept their season alive Friday night with a thrilling 77-68 win over El Reno during the Class 5A Area Tournament.
Ardmore struck first in the extra four-minute period as DD Coleman sank a pair of free throws for a 67-65 advantage. Dakaree Scott later hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a comfortable five-point lead they never surrendered.
With the victory, Ardmore advanced to a matchup with Midwest City on Saturday. The winner of that contest earns a trip to the Class 5A State Tournament, scheduled for March 10-12 at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
BASEBALL
Lone Grove 15, Comanche 12
At Comanche, the Longhorns picked up their first win of the season Friday in a close one.
Lone Grove (1-1) is back in action at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 at Dickson.
Wilson 16, Ringling 4
At Wilson, it was another decisive win as the Eagles’ offense put up double digits Friday for the third straight game.
Kaden Reynolds led Wilson with a perfect 2-for-2 day, highlighted by two RBIs, while Tucker Nail hit a three-run double.
Collin Wharton added a RBI double and Michel Cain also drove in a run.
The Eagles (3-0) host Walters at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Madill 9, Plainview 8
At Madill, the Indians suffered a tough walk-off loss Thursday as a hit-by-pitch sealed their fate in the opening game of a doubleheader. Madill also won the nightcap 19-2.
Plainview (0-2) makes the trek to Sulphur at 5 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Piedmont 45, Ardmore 37
At Edmond North, the season ended for the Lady Tigers on Thursday in a loss to Piedmont at Edmond North High School.
Ardmore concluded its season with a 6-14 record.
GIRLS SOCCER
McAlester 2, Ardmore 1
At Ardmore, the Lady Tigers dropped a close one Thursday night after losing their opener to Ada 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.
Up next for Ardmore is a trip to Madill at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
BOYS SOCCER
McAlester 6, Ardmore 0
At Ardmore, it was another tough one for the Tigers as they fell to McAlester on Thursday following a 5-1 season-opening loss to Ada.
Ardmore makes the trip to Madill at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.