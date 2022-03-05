Roundup: Ardmore takes 2nd at powerlifting regionals as 8 Tigers headed to state

The Ardmore High School boys powerlifting team will be well-represented at the Class 5A State meet in El Reno on Friday.

The Tigers had seven qualify during regionals and one earn an at-large bid as the team finished as runner-up.

“These guys have competed hard all year and new personal records have been set, medals won and a lot of traveling,” said Ardmore head coach Allen Coley. “Through all of the ups and downs, they have shown what character and what integrity they are made of. I am proud to be their coach and associated with this group of young men.”

Trayven Newberry led the Tigers with a second-place finish in the 275-pound class.

Jesus Martinez tallied third at 242, while Quentin Sheppard followed in fifth.

Ardmore had a trio finish in fourth — Joseph Martin at 168, Eric Fields at 181 and Ethan Moen at 198.

Riley Cox rounded out the medalists in fifth place at 220 and JaQuan Pickens earned an at-large bid.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ardmore 77, El Reno 68

At Edmond North, it took overtime, but the Tigers kept their season alive Friday night with a thrilling 77-68 win over El Reno during the Class 5A Area Tournament.

Ardmore struck first in the extra four-minute period as DD Coleman sank a pair of free throws for a 67-65 advantage. Dakaree Scott later hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a comfortable five-point lead they never surrendered.

With the victory, Ardmore advanced to a matchup with Midwest City on Saturday. The winner of that contest earns a trip to the Class 5A State Tournament, scheduled for March 10-12 at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

BASEBALL

Lone Grove 15, Comanche 12

At Comanche, the Longhorns picked up their first win of the season Friday in a close one.

Lone Grove (1-1) is back in action at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 at Dickson.

Wilson 16, Ringling 4

At Wilson, it was another decisive win as the Eagles’ offense put up double digits Friday for the third straight game.

Kaden Reynolds led Wilson with a perfect 2-for-2 day, highlighted by two RBIs, while Tucker Nail hit a three-run double.

Collin Wharton added a RBI double and Michel Cain also drove in a run.

The Eagles (3-0) host Walters at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

Madill 9, Plainview 8

At Madill, the Indians suffered a tough walk-off loss Thursday as a hit-by-pitch sealed their fate in the opening game of a doubleheader. Madill also won the nightcap 19-2.

Plainview (0-2) makes the trek to Sulphur at 5 p.m. Monday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Piedmont 45, Ardmore 37

At Edmond North, the season ended for the Lady Tigers on Thursday in a loss to Piedmont at Edmond North High School.

Ardmore concluded its season with a 6-14 record.

GIRLS SOCCER

McAlester 2, Ardmore 1

At Ardmore, the Lady Tigers dropped a close one Thursday night after losing their opener to Ada 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.

Up next for Ardmore is a trip to Madill at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

BOYS SOCCER

McAlester 6, Ardmore 0

At Ardmore, it was another tough one for the Tigers as they fell to McAlester on Thursday following a 5-1 season-opening loss to Ada.

Ardmore makes the trip to Madill at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.