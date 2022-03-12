Roundup: Lone Grove baseball cruises to pair of wins in Whitesboro

It’s safe to say Blayde Wilkerson found his groove at the plate Thursday during a pair of games in Whitesboro. The senior finished with five hits, highlighted by a perfect 3-for-3 performance and two RBIs to help the Longhorns cruise to a 12-2 victory over Whitewright.

Jackson Grace was also instrumental with a pair of hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. Kyle Miller added two base knocks as Lone Grove outhit Whitewright by a 12-4 margin.

Cale Sudderth allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out two in five innings of work.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns cruised to a 9-0 win over Whitesboro in their opening game.

Jaxon Lee tossed a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and four walks, while Grace, Wilkerson and Trent Denney tallied two base knocks apiece.

Lone Grove (5-1) battled Howe on Saturday, followed by a trip to the Wright City Festival on Wednesday, March 16.

Comanche 5, Plainview 2

At Comanche, it was a tough outing for the Indians on Thursday as a late score sealed their fifth straight loss.

Plainview looks to bounce back at the Southeast Shootout in Broken Bow, which starts Monday, March 14.

Madill 9, Marietta 8

At Madill, the Wildcats held off Marietta in a close one Thursday and later tallied a 12-9 walk-off win over Wolfe City.

Madill (5-2) faced Honey Grove on Saturday before making the trip to the Southeast Shootout.

Wilson 12, Healdton 0

At Wilson, the Eagles had little issue as they used an eight-run first inning Thursday to cruise to a three-inning victory over the Bulldogs.

Wilson racked up seven hits and held Healdton to just one.

Up next for the Eagles (4-1) is trip to Central at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, while the Bulldogs host Marietta in a doubleheader starting at noon Tuesday, March 15.

BOYS SOCCER

Madill 6, Ardmore 1

At Madill, the Tigers couldn’t get their offense rolling on the road Thursday as a two-goal halftime deficit proved too much in their fourth consecutive loss.

Ardmore is idle until Tuesday, March 22 when Eisenhower comes to town for a 7:30 p.m. match. The Wildcats (2-1) also have a long break as they open the Chickasha Tournament against Guymon at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25.