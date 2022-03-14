Roundup: Lone Grove baseball takes down Howe for 6th straight win

The Lone Grove High School baseball team made it a clean sweep Saturday with a 9-1 victory over Howe during the final game of the Madill/Whitesboro Festival.

Blayde Wilkerson, Kyle Miller and Jackson Grace led the offense with two hits apiece. Wilkerson and Grace combined for four RBIs to help the Longhorns win their sixth straight since a season-opening loss to Ada.

Meanwhile on the mound, Miller struck out three and scattered six hits across five innings to pick up the win.

Lone Grove took an early 2-0 lead before Howe notched its only run in the top of the second. That was it though, as the Longhorns scored three in the bottom half of the frame, one in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

Up next for Lone Grove (6-1) is a matchup with Rattan at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 to open the three-day Wright City Festival.

Whitesboro 10, Ardmore 3

At Whitesboro, it was a tough outing for the Tigers on Saturday as they couldn’t get the bats going in their last contest of the Madill/Whitesboro Festival.

Ardmore finished the tourney with two wins though, beating Whitewright 10-4 and Honey Grove 3-2.

The Tigers (3-5) make the short trek to Marietta at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

Madill 11, Honey Grove 3

At Madill, the Wildcats took care of business Saturday to finish a perfect 3-0 at the Madill/Whitesboro Festival.

Madill (6-2) battles Bethel at 5 p.m. Monday at the Southeast Shootout in Broken Bow before continuing tourney play at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 against Hartshorne.