Roundup: Lone Grove baseball uses team effort in win over Sulphur

It’s safe to say a squad usually wins when seven batters finish with a hit. That was the case Tuesday as the Lone Grove High School baseball team cruised to a 13-0 shutout of Sulphur in five innings.

Kyle Miller led the way with a perfect 4-for-4 day, highlighted by three RBIs. Jaxon Lee added two hits and drove in three runs, while Blayde Wilkerson, Cale McLean and Brody Harris also tallied two base knocks.

Miller tossed a three-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks to pick up the win.

The Longhorns (9-2) hit the road for Sulphur at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be back there again at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24 against Crossings Christian to open the Murray County Bash.

Wilson 10, Empire 4

At Wilson, it didn’t take long for the Eagles to take the lead Tuesday as they scored eight runs in the first two innings to cruise to victory.

Caden Idleman led the offense with a three-run double, while Josh Harrell allowed just one hit over three innings and finished with six strikeouts.

Wilson (5-1) opens the Thackerville Tournament against Little Axe at 2 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Eisenhower 1, Ardmore 0

At Ardmore, the Tigers couldn’t find the back of the net Tuesday night as they fell to Eisenhower in the District 5A-1 opener.

Ardmore looks to bounce back on the road against Durant at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.

GIRLS SOCCER

Eisenhower 10, Ardmore 3

At Ardmore, it was a tough outing for the Lady Tigers as an early deficit proved to be too much Tuesday against Eisenhower.

The Lady Tigers are back in action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Durant.