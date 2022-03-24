Roundup: Plainview boys golf wins Dickson Tournament; Lone Grove takes 3rd

The conditions were far from ideal for playing golf on Wednesday, but that didn’t stop 23 squads from taking the links for the Dickson Tournament at Lake Murray Golf Course.

Plainview won the tourney with a 360, followed by Marlow (367) in second and Lone Grove in third at 374.

Longhorns sophomore Bliss Newton finished with an 84 for second place, while Plainview’s Hudson Hobbs tied for third at 86.

The Indians also had Caden Pyles and Jace Chaney shoot 90s and Alistair Ross tally a 94.

Ardmore’s Ramsey Ward notched a 91, followed by Ethan Moen and Pranav Dahya with 95s.

Lone Grove’s Brody Newton finished with a 93 and Jaxon McClennahan was close behind at 97.

Meanwhile, Cason Fulton led Wilson with a 97, Turner’s Devin Davis shot a 105 and Dickson’s Jon McLemore tallied a 110.

BASEBALL

Sulphur 6, Lone Grove 2

At Sulphur, the fifth inning wasn’t kind to the Longhorns on Wednesday as walks proved to be the difference-maker in a district loss to Sulphur.

Lone Grove led 2-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, but the Bulldogs loaded the bases thanks to three straight base on balls. That was too much for the Longhorns to overcome as Sulphur scored all of its runs to clinch the victory.

Up next for Lone Grove (9-3, 3-1 District 4A-3) is a matchup with Tecumseh at 5 p.m. Friday in Sulphur following a game with Crossings Christian on Thursday night at the Murray County Bash

Duncan 18, Ardmore 4

The Tigers couldn’t get their offense rolling Wednesday in a pair of district losses to Duncan, also falling 26-2 in the nightcap.

Ardmore (4-8, 0-4 District 5A-2) is a trip to Byng at 5 p.m. Friday, March 25.