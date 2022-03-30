Roundup: Lone Grove baseball cruises past Madill for fifth straight win

Don’t look now, but the Lone Grove High School baseball team is gaining momentum.

The Longhorns proved that Tuesday by extending their win streak to five games in a 14-2 decision over Madill in five innings.

Lone Grove also stayed hot at the plate, as the offense scored double-digit runs in the fourth straight contest.

It didn’t take long for the Longhorns to do so Tuesday as they tallied six runs in the second inning to gain the upper hand.

Kyle Miller played an important role in the win as the junior reached base three times and drove in a run, while also striking out six in three innings of work on the mound.

Miller wasn’t the only one who found success though, as Lone Grove sent at least eight batters to the plate in every inning.

Cale Sudderth tallied an RBI double in the first, while Jackson Grace, Jaxon Lee and Deacon Singleton each plated a run in the second.

The Longhorns (14-3, 5-1 District 4A-3) play a road doubleheader with Pauls Valley starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

Plainview 11, Pauls Valley 1

At Plainview, the Indians didn’t have any issues Tuesday as they easily picked up another district win.

Plainview (4-8, 4-4 District 4A-3) hosts Latta at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Elgin 13, Ardmore 2

At Ardmore, the offense struggled to get going Tuesday as the Tigers suffered their sixth straight loss.

Ardmore (4-11, 0-6 District 5A-2) plays on the road at 5 p.m. Monday, March 4 against Lawton MacArthur.

Wilson 12, Velma-Alma 4

At Velma-Alma, the Eagles needed a few innings to warm up the bats, but scored a combined 11 runs in the fourth and fifth inning for their second straight win.

Tucker Nail and Kaden Forsythe led Wilson with two hits and three RBIs apiece, while Caden Idleman added two hits and drove in two runs.

Collin Wharton tossed a four-hitter with three strikeouts to pick up the win.

The Eagles (8-3) are back in action at home against Ryan at 6 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ardmore 7, Durant 0

At Durant, it was a successful Tuesday for the Lady Tigers as they blanked Durant to tally their fifth win of the season.

Ardmore looks to keep it rolling at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 1 against Lawton MacArthur.

BOYS SOCCER

Durant 4, Ardmore 0

At Durant, the Tigers couldn’t find the back of the net Tuesday as they were shut out for the fourth time this season.

Ardmore makes the trek to Lawton to face MacArthur at 7:30 p.m. Friday.