Lone Grove baseball holds off Whitesboro, Texas to improve to 10-0

Beau Bearden
The Daily Ardmoreite
The Longhorns held off Whitesboro 2-1 on Saturday to finish a perfect 3-0 at the Red River Bash in Madill and Whitesboro, Texas.

It may have been the closest game of the season, but the Lone Grove High School baseball team kept its winning streak alive Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Whitesboro at the Red River Bash.

Both squads scored a run in the first inning before the contest remained scoreless for seven innings. The Longhorns scratched across the game-winning run in the top of the ninth for the win.

Jace Brandenburg led the offense with a pair of hits and drove in a run. Blayde Wilkerson also finished with two base knocks, while Jaxon Lee added a double and Connor King tallied a hit.

Lee started the game for Lone Grove, but was pulled after 2/3 of an inning. Brandenburg entered the game and struck out eight in 6 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Kyle Miller picked up the win after striking out one in two innings of work.

The Longhorns went a perfect 3-0 at the Red River Bash that took place at Madill and Whitesboro.

Lone Grove cruised past S&S, Texas 9-1 and then beat Howe, Texas in a 9-6 decision. That set up a matchup with Whitesboro that the Longhorns won.

Up next for Lone Grove (10-0) is a trip to Wright City Festival. The Longhorns open action against Cushing at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18.