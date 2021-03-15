Lone Grove baseball holds off Whitesboro, Texas to improve to 10-0

It may have been the closest game of the season, but the Lone Grove High School baseball team kept its winning streak alive Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Whitesboro at the Red River Bash.

Both squads scored a run in the first inning before the contest remained scoreless for seven innings. The Longhorns scratched across the game-winning run in the top of the ninth for the win.

Jace Brandenburg led the offense with a pair of hits and drove in a run. Blayde Wilkerson also finished with two base knocks, while Jaxon Lee added a double and Connor King tallied a hit.

Lee started the game for Lone Grove, but was pulled after 2/3 of an inning. Brandenburg entered the game and struck out eight in 6 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Kyle Miller picked up the win after striking out one in two innings of work.

The Longhorns went a perfect 3-0 at the Red River Bash that took place at Madill and Whitesboro.

Lone Grove cruised past S&S, Texas 9-1 and then beat Howe, Texas in a 9-6 decision. That set up a matchup with Whitesboro that the Longhorns won.

Up next for Lone Grove (10-0) is a trip to Wright City Festival. The Longhorns open action against Cushing at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18.