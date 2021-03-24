Roundup: Lone Grove baseball beats Marietta for 15th straight win

The Lone Grove High School baseball team was clicking on all cylinders Tuesday as the offense connected on 14 hits in a 21-2 victory over Marietta in four innings.

The Longhorns jumped out to an 10-2 advantage aand never looked back to push their win streak to 15 games.

Gavin Peery led the way with a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate, while Jackson Benson, Jaxon Lee and Conner King each drove in two runs. Blayde Wilkerson added three RBIs and Nate Sudderth went 2-for-3 with a run batted in.

Lone Grove’s Jaetyn Cameron picked up the win after allowing two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts in four innings of work.

Up next for the Longhorns (15-0) is a district contest at home against Kingston (4-2) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

Plainview 10, Pauls Valley 0

At Pauls Valley, the Indians picked up a pair of district wins on Tuesday with 10-0 and 20-6 decisions over Pauls Valley.

Gavin Watkins led Plainview in the opener with three hits and three RBIs, while Morgan Pearson went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.

In the nightcap, Cason Deaver found a spark by driving in four runs. Waylon Wittliff added three RBIs, while Watkins and Blake Storts added two apiece.

The Indians (5-5) are back in action at the Murray County Shootout where they open play against Ardmore at noon Thursday in Sulphur.

Davis 4, Comanche 3

At Davis, it may have taken extra innings, but the Wolves held on Tuesday for a thrilling 4-3 victory over Comanche in district action.

Cody Caraway connected on the game-winning double in the bottom of the eighth to score Tanner Claxton. It couldn’t have come at a better time either, as it was Caraway’s first hit of the evening.

Colin Dulaney led the offense with a pair of base knocks, while Dawson Fetty, Jeston Idleman and Lane Rawls each drove in a run.

Dulaney struck out five and allowed just one hit in three innings of relief.

Up next for Davis (9-3) is the Murray County Shootout. The Wolves kick off action at home against Lindsay at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Ada 7, Sulphur 2

At Ada, the offense struggled to get much going on Tuesday as the Bulldogs fell 7-2 and 10-0 to district foe Ada.

Sulphur (5-7) opens the Murray County Shootout at home against Tishomingo at 2 p.m. Thursday.