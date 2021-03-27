Roundup: Madill baseball takes down Davis at Murray County Shootout

Sometimes a squad's offense starts clicking and there’s nothing an opponent can do to stop it.

The Madill High School baseball team proved that Saturday by jumping out to an early lead and never looking back in a 12-2 win over Davis in four innings during the Murray County Shootout.

Stephen Sisco led the Wildcats with a 3-for-4 performance, highlighted by three RBIs. Brylee Bruster drove in two runs, while Jackson Roberts hit a two-run single and Griffon Williams added an RBI.

Madill led 6-0 after the second inning and added a pair of runs in the third and four more in the fourth to pick up its third win of the season.

Meanwhile, Davis’ Cody Caraway went 2-for-2 at the plate, while Raydyn Amos connected on an RBI single and Jeston Idleman added a base knock.

The Wolves are back home against Tishomingo at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, while Madill travels to Classen for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Monday, March 29.

Dickson 16, Thackerville 0

At Diamond on the Red, the Comets picked up their first win of the year Friday with a convincing 16-0 shutout of Thackerville.

Dickson hits to the road to battle district foe Lindsay at 5 p.m. Monday.

Lindsay 7, Plainview 1

At Murray County Shootout, it was a tough outing for the Indians on Friday as they couldn’t find their bats in a 7-1 setback to Lindsay.

Plainview also dropped a 7-2 loss to Davis on Friday before holding off Ardmore for a 7-6 win on Thursday.

The Indians (6-7) make the trek to Sulphur at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a district doubleheader.

Turner 11, Wilson 1

At Thackerville, the Eagles fell into an early hole and could never dig themselves out on Friday in an 11-1 loss to Turner.

Wilson tallied a 13-0 shutout of Mill Creek on Friday as Collin Wharton tossed a no-hitter with four strikeouts in three innings of work.

Wharton also helped his own cause with two hits and two RBIs, while Caylen Fulton went 2-for-3 and drove in a run. Kaden Forsythe tallied a pair of RBIs and Tre Richardson finished with a base knock.

The Eagles (5-2) host Turner (8-2) at 6 p.m. Monday.