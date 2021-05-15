Lone Grove's McCurtain, Sudderth highlight Lake Country Conference baseball honorees

The Lake Country Conference recently announced its honorees as the 2021 season is in the books.

The Lone Grove High School baseball team led the way as Kort McCurtain was named Most Valuable Player and Nate Sudderth was selected as Co-Pitcher of the Year.

McCurtain struck out 81 batters, while notching a 0.58 ERA in 48 innings for a perfect 7-0 record during the regular season.

Sudderth finished with a .324 average during 28 games, while also winning nine games on the mound. The senior struck out 78 batters with a 1.08 ERA with in 45 innings during the regular season.

Longhorns senior Gavin Peery was named to the All-Conference team. Dickson’s Johnny Smith and Jace Rutledge along with Plainview’s Morgan Pearson and Gavin Watkins were also selected to the list.

Madill’s Case Coble and Stephen Sisco join Sulphur’s Mace Mobly and Andrew McCurry as All-Conference selections.