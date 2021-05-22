Lone Grove's Peery, McCurtain named to all-state baseball team

It’s never easy to end a season with a loss, but a pair of Lone Grove High School baseball players will get another chance to end their careers on a high note.

Longhorns outfielder Gavin Peery and pitcher Kort McCurtain were named to the 2021 Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State Middle West team.

Peery finished with a .370 average in 32 games, highlighted by 28 RBIs and four home runs. He also tallied a .457 slugging percentage and a .415 on-base percentage.

Meanwhile, McCurtain was unstoppable on the mound as the senior won seven games during the regular season with 81 strikeouts and a 0.58 ERA in 48 innings of work. His baseball career won’t end after the all-state game though, as he'll play at Redlands Community College.

Peery and McCurtain were also named to the Class 3A West All-Star team along with teammate Jace Brandenburg and Davis’ Colin Dulaney.

Madill’s Case Cable also garnered honors on the Class 4A East All-Star team.