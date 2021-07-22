Oklahoma Angels 18U win USSSA National Championship

Submitted content

The Oklahoma Angels 18U softball team took care of business and did so in dominant fashion to win a USSSA National Championship on July 14 -17 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The Angels not only went 7-1 during the tournament, but also outscored their opponents by a 45-8 margin. The squad’s lone setback was a 1-0 decision against the Maniax. That loss was quickly put in the rearview mirror though, as the Angels bounced back with a 3-2 victory over the same team to clinch a title.

The path to the championship also featured an 11-0 shutout of the Mattoon Cobras and an 11-1 victory over LA Thunder-TW. The Angels scored an average of 5.6 runs per game, while allowing just one run per contest.

Plainview’s Brinkley Campbell, Brooklyn Charnock and Izzy Norton are a few of the local athletes who helped lead the Angels to a title.