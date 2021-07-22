Oklahoma Angels 18U win USSSA National Championship

The Oklahoma Angels 18U softball team recently won a USSSA National Championship on July 14 -17 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Pictured in the front row from left: Kennedi Rambo (Pauls Valley), Brinkley Campbell (Plainview), Lanie French (Kingston), Halle Melton (Moore), Izzy Norton (Plainview) and Shallen Mershon (Sulphur). Back row from left: coach Mike Campbell, Maddie Pack (Lexington), KK Miller (Duncan), coach Jake Charnock, coach David Rambo, Trinity Taylor (Elmore City), Brooklyn Charnock (Plainview) and coach Mark Norton.

The Oklahoma Angels 18U softball team took care of business and did so in dominant fashion to win a USSSA National Championship on July 14 -17 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The Angels not only went 7-1 during the tournament, but also outscored their opponents by a 45-8 margin. The squad’s lone setback was a 1-0 decision against the Maniax. That loss was quickly put in the rearview mirror though, as the Angels bounced back with a 3-2 victory over the same team to clinch a title.

The path to the championship also featured an 11-0 shutout of the Mattoon Cobras and an 11-1 victory over LA Thunder-TW. The Angels scored an average of 5.6 runs per game, while allowing just one run per contest.

Plainview’s Brinkley Campbell, Brooklyn Charnock and Izzy Norton are a few of the local athletes who helped lead the Angels to a title.