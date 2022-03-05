Ardmore baseball tallies walk-off win over Sulphur to give Chad Rogers 1st win as coach

It’s safe to say the Ardmore High School baseball team kept the home fans on the edge of their seats during Friday’s home opener. The Tigers took care of business though, as they defeated Sulphur in exciting fashion with a 5-4 walk-off win to give Chad Rogers his first victory as head coach.

“It feels good, but it’s all about the boys,” Rogers said. “They’ve earned it. They’ve worked their tails off. And to give them a reward like that and to start our schedule off at home the right way. We’ve taught them to not take pitches off and learn how to fight, especially when we’re at home on our turf. Tonight, they did it for seven straight innings.

“That’s the part that excites me the most,” Rogers continued. “We’re not anywhere near where we want to be. They just admitted that in that huddle, which is a good thing. That means we go right back to work. That’s what we’ll do. We’ll stay the course and get this program moving in the right direction.”

And it was only fitting that freshman Rylee Wallace connected on the game-winning hit to send the Tigers home happy. He tallied his first base knock of the night the inning before, but this one sealed the win.

However, it’s tough to overlook Calvin Mendoza’s performance as the sophomore finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs, highlighted by a two-run homer in the third inning.

“Calvin is a really good kid and he works his tail off,” Rogers said. “He earns every bit of goodness that happens to him on the field. Tonight is a big reward for the amount of effort he’s put in indoor in the cage. He still has a long way to go, but to see him have the reward like that tonight — stay on the pitches, square them up and hit them with a little bit of explosion. We’ve been teaching it since day one. He bought in early and he gets that result tonight. He earned it.”

Ardmore pitcher Christian Skaggs also played an instrumental role as he went 6 2/3 innings before Dakota Mitchell entered in relief.

“Christian got a little bit tired late, but we’ve been pushing his pitch count just a little bit to have an opportunity to finish games,” Rogers said. “To be honest, with it being my first year here, he’s still learning how to pitch. He’s a little bit of a thrower, so in big innings he’s still learning to understand and respect the process. We can’t go to our best pitch all the time. We have to pitch to situations and pitch to contact.”

Nevertheless, the Tigers held on for the win and looked to carry that success over Saturday at Shawnee. Ardmore then returns to the field at 5 p.m. Monday, March 7 at Noble.

“As much as people put an emphasis on wins, we’re looking for wins not necessarily on the scoreboard,” Rogers said. “We’re learning how to win innings, at-bats and defensive sets. There’s still so many things we can continue to teach those guys. But the biggest thing is our mindset has been to never to take a pitch off. Tonight, they did it. They fought every pitch and at the end of the day, when they do that, we have a chance to win a ballgame.”