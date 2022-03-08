Lone Grove baseball turning the page, but keeping same focus for 2022 campaign

It’s no secret that the Lone Grove High School baseball team had an unforgettable campaign a year ago, highlighted by a perfect 33-0 regular season.

However, that’s all in the rearview mirror as the Longhorns lost several of those contributors to graduation and now they’re looking for familiar faces to take on bigger roles during the 2022 campaign.

“I expect us to play hard, play the game the right way and most of all, be a great teammate,” said Lone Grove head coach Tyler Pybas. “We have to make plays on defense and throw strikes. To me, that might be the biggest question mark going into this season — can we consistently compete on the mound after losing Nate Sudderth, Kort McCurtain and Jace Brandenburg. Those guys who ate up all those innings. I think we have capability to do that, but those guys haven’t had to do it.”

There’s one who has done it though — Kyle Miller.

The junior proved that Monday by tossing a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in six innings of work during an 11-0 win over Dickson. He also struck out eight consecutive batters during the final three frames.

“Kyle is a guy that will always keep you in a ball game,” Pybas said. “You know he’s a strike thrower. You know he’s going to throw all of his pitches for strikes. He’s going to mix it up. He’s just coming out of basketball, too. To me, he got stronger as the game went on. He kind of reached back on some fastballs that he might not have early in the game. … Every time Kyle’s out there, he gives you a chance to win.”

Meanwhile, Cale Sudderth, Jaxon Lee, Cale McLean and Blayde Wilkerson along with freshman Ryder Cameron are the ones that Pybas mentioned who haven’t pitched a lot.

“… They will have to be the ones who eat up the innings for us,” he said. “I think they can. We have to play good defense behind them and throw a lot of strikes.”

Only time will tell how that group fares this season, but the Longhorns have plenty of experience in the lineup. That’s apparent as six of Lone Grove’s starters this year were vital to last season’s success.

“… We have a lot of guys that played a lot of meaningful innings for us last year,” Pybas said. “So those guys know what it takes to get the job done in the games. Even though we only have one senior, Blayde Wilkerson, these guys know what it takes to win.”

It’s still too early to know how many games the Longhorns will win, but they’ll take the field each time in memory of Cole Evans and Jaetyn Cameron with the letters "CJ4E" stitched on their hats.

“What we can do to honor those two guys is to play the game the right way,” Pybas said. “Play with a lot of energy — that’s what Cole brought to the table. He was just so energetic. And Jaetyn was just a great teammate. If we can combine those two qualities of those young men — just being energetic and being a great teammate — I think the sky could be the limit for us.”