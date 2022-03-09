Dickson baseball looking to 'build a foundation' during Britt Jones' first year

Most people have heard the saying, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

That doesn’t just apply to empires though, as it takes time for any first-year skipper to change the culture of a program.

Britt Jones will be the first to tell you that after taking the reins of the Dickson High School baseball team, especially following an 11-0 loss to Lone Grove earlier this week.

“We’re just trying to build a foundation,” Jones said. “… I’m trying to help these kids get that mindset of competing. We competed for a little bit, but we just kind of fell apart. We have to get into the mindset that we belong in games like that. Sometimes we kind of believe that we don’t, but it just comes along with it. Last year that was a 14-0 ballgame after one inning, so we have to understand that we are getting better.”

It's safe to say the Comets proved that by staying within striking distance against the Longhorns early in the game. And a lot of that had to do with Tanner Stewart as the senior pitcher tallied six strikeouts in four innings of work.

“Tanner throws a good changeup and he throws a two-seam fastball that has good movement,” Jones said. “He doesn’t throw a ball that’s straight, so he tends to keep a lot of good-hitting teams a little bit off balance because they’re looking for that straight fastball. And they’re not going to get it.”

Unfortunately, Dickson’s offense couldn’t produce and that was the difference-maker. The Comets still kept it close, as they only trailed 2-0 after three innings before Lone Grove pulled away for the win.

That struggle is in the rearview mirror though, as Jones knows the competition hasn’t been a cakewalk.

“We started off with a meat grinder of a schedule early because we played a doubleheader with Marlow — the favorite to win the district,” Jones said. “Then we pick up Atoka, who is two years removed from a state championship. And of course Lone Grove, who was in the state tournament last year.

"I’m just trying to keep the boys’ heads up and make sure they see we are getting better," Jones continued. "Even though the scoreboard’s not showing it right now. But we are getting a lot better. Once they realize that, their mindset will start to change.”

Dickson looks to do so on Thursday, March 10 with a pair of home games. The Comets battle Howe at 11 a.m., followed by a matchup with Bristow at 5 p.m.