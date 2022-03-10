Plainview baseball counting on determined group to make progress during 2022

It’s safe to say it would be much easier for a squad to wave the white flag when trailing by a lot instead of putting in the extra effort for a rally.

The Plainview High School baseball team isn’t one to take the easy route though, as the Indians have proven they’ll fight to the end — no matter the score.

“The strength of this group is that we’re not afraid to continue to battle,” said Plainview head coach Ryan Luhmann. “We showed that (in two games against Sulphur). There’s not really a huge strength or a weakness. It’s just that we have some kids that will go battle. The biggest part of it is — when you get yourself in a hole, are you going to tuck your tails or are you going to keep getting after it? We’ve shown that, for sure.”

It's impressive, too, as the Indians only have a few seniors. Just three were in the starting lineup earlier this week against Sulphur — Daniel Ross, Blake Storts and Lane Willoughby.

And that trio doesn’t have the typical upperclassmen experience.

“Those guys were first-year starters last year,” Luhmann said. “We managed to be around .500 last year, but we’re still getting there. … Right now we’re a little shorthanded on the mound, experience-wise especially. But as long as we keep playing good baseball and getting better, we’re going to give ourselves a chance to be pretty good at the end of the season.”

Only time will tell how Plainview fares down the stretch, but it’s clear that pitching will be critical to winning games. That’s especially true in a competitive District 4A-3, which features area teams Dickson, Lone Grove, Madill and Sulphur.

“We just have to keep continuing to get good outings on the mound from our starting pitchers,” Luhmann said. “When we get late in the week, we just don’t have a whole lot of pitching. We have a bunch of young kids who we’ve tried to turn into pitchers.”

That lack of depth on the mound could cause issues for the Indians, but it’s still early and anything can happen.

And that’s the focus as Plainview looks to bounce back from a tough stretch of four district losses to open the season.

“This is a team that as we get through spring break and the two weeks after spring break, we’re going to give ourselves a chance,” Luhmann said. “Even though we’re behind the eight ball to host a bi-district. And even then, as long as we’re continuing to progress, we’re going to be someone that someone else doesn’t want to see in a bi-district. Whether it’s here or it’s somewhere else.”

That's all to be determined, but one thing's for sure — the Indians are taking strides in the right direction by staying in ballgames until the final out.

“It’s never OK to lose, but if you lose playing good baseball and you’re getting better, then you tip your hat to the other team,” Luhmann said. “Then you show up the next time you get to play and you try to do the same thing. And hope the outcome is different.”