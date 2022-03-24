Plainview baseball gets past Dickson for first win of season

PLAINVIEW — Winning is one of best feelings, especially when a squad uses clutch base hits to get the job done. The Plainview High School baseball team proved that Wednesday by taking down Dickson 6-2 in a district battle.

“It was really nice to get the first win,” said Indians skipper Ryan Luhmann. “We’ve played some really good baseball in probably five of our seven losses, but just didn’t come out on the right end of it. … We played pretty good baseball again today. Riley Johnson had a good first start. And Dickson’s Tanner Stewart threw really well, too. We had a few more timely hits and did some good things on the base paths. That’s what helped us come out on top today.”

It's safe to say Johnson’s first start was a gem as he worked out of a few jams during his six innings of work.

He didn’t allow a run in the fourth despite the Comets loading the bases. Johnson also limited the damage to one run in the fifth in another high-pressure situation.

“With as sporadic as we’ve been playing and since Riley got out of baseball so late, he wasn’t build up quite as long as the other guys,” Luhmann said. “He really hadn’t gotten any live scrimmage stuff with us or even live inter-squad at-bats. So we used him in relief early on to get some throws off the mounds against other hitters until we were comfortable with him making his first start. He did a great job today.”

However, Plainview also needed to provide Johnson with run support and the Indians did just that by scoring a pair of runs in the second inning, one more in the third and three more in the fifth.

“Plainview got big hits when they needed it and we didn’t,” said Dickson skipper Britt Jones. “Sometimes that’s just the game of baseball. I talk to my boys all the time about real effort and fake effort. I’ve seen a lot more real effort than we’ve had in the past. We’re moving in the right direction. We just have to keep moving.”

The Comets showed that by in the fourth and fifth innings, but only picked up one run. However, Dickson is still learning how to capitalize in those clutch situations.

“We just have to know sometimes you don’t need a double or a home run to score somebody,” Jones said. “We’re starting to understand that. It has to translate from practice to a game.”