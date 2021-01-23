Roundup: Tigers bounce back with win at Nobles Invitational

A bounce-back win is always a good feeling, especially when it happens late in the season. The Ardmore High School boys basketball team experienced that Friday in a 75-66 win over OKC Storm North at the Nobles Invitational in Moore.

“A game of peaks and valleys definitely was on display today,” Tigers head coach Kyle Jessie posted on Twitter. “(I’m) proud of us for bouncing back after a tough loss (Thursday).”

Ardmore suffered a 60-57 setback to Class 6A Southmoore in the opening round, but put that in the rearview mirror on Friday with a victory.

DD Coleman led the way with 23 points, Jordyn Brown chipped in 18 and Dion Brown finished with 13.

Following their final game in Moore on Saturday, the Tigers return home to battle Durant at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.

Calvin 53, Springer 47

At Wapanucka Tourney, the Cardinals had their win streak come to an end Friday in a 53-47 setback.

Springer pushed the streak to 10 games on Friday with a 46-36 victory over Wapanucka. Malik Brown led the Cardinals with 19 points, while Cory Leu added 12.

Springer (13-4) concludes play at the Wapanucka Tourney on Saturday before hosting Bray-Doyle at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Idabel 49, Madill 46

At Atoka, it was a close battle, but the Wildcats were on the wrong end of a 49-46 decision Friday at the Wampus Cat Classic.

Madill (6-8) looks for a win in consolation final on Saturday and then returns to the floor at 8 p.m. Tuesday at home against Comanche.

Wilson 62, Turner 60

At Wilson, the game went down to the wire for the Eagles on Friday, but they held on for a 62-60 win over the Falcons in the semifinals of the Healdton Bulldog Bash.

Wilson (6-5) battles Wynnewood at 8 p.m. Saturday in the championship game before traveling to Walters at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.

Turner (11-5) faces Healdton in the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and then makes the trek to Ryan at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.

Wynnewood 46, Healdton 45

At Healdton, the Bulldogs experienced a heartbreaker during the semifinals of the Bulldog Bash as they fell to Wynnewood 46-45.

Healdton (3-7) battles Turner on Saturday, followed by a trip to Waurika at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sapulpa 56, Ardmore 36

At Shawnee Invitational, it’s never easy to battle the No. 1 team in Class 5A, but the Lady Tigers put up a valiant effort before falling 56-36 to Sapulpa in the semfinals.

Ardmore opened the invite with a 43-36 win over El Reno on Thursday and its game with Putham City North on Saturday night in the third-place game was canceled due to COVD-19.

The Lady Tigers (9-5) are back on their home floor at 6 p.m. Monday against Durant.

Blanchard 49, Plainview 32

At Purcell, the Lady Indians faced a familiar foe for the second time this season, but this round went to Blanchard in a 49-32 loss.

Plainview (11-3) concludes play at the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday and then hosts Kingston at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Healdton 38, Ringling 25

At Healdton, the Lady Bulldogs notched their third straight win on Friday with a 38-25 decision over Ringling in the semifinals of the Bulldog Bash.

Healdton (7-3) plays in the title game at 7 p.m. Saturday before a trek to Waurika at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Madill 57, Idabel 46

At Atoka, it was a successful Friday for the Lady Wildcats as they notched a 57-46 decision over Idabel at the Wampus Cat Classic.

Madill (7-6) plays in the consolation championship on Saturday and then hosts Comanche at 5 p.m. Thursday.