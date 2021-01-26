Roundup: Wilson boys basketball falls short in championship of Bulldog Bash

For a majority of Saturday night, all signs pointed to the Wilson High School boys basketball team winning its second championship in three years at the Healdton Bulldog Bash.

However, the offense struggled to find its groove in the fourth quarter and that was the difference-maker in a 51-48 loss to Wynnewood.

“We missed some easy shots and then they changed their defense and we struggled with that, but our kids played hard,” said Eagles head coach Teresa Johnston. “Wynnewood scored when they needed to. We got ourselves in foul trouble. My big guys got in foul trouble and that hurt us. We’ll bounce back. We have four games this week and we’ll see what happens.”

Wilson was in good shape entering the fourth quarter with a 40-32 advantage, but then the momentum shifted.

A lot of that had to do with Wynnewood going on a 12-0 run during a span of four and half minutes that gave the Savages a 44-40 lead.

The Eagles were still in it though, and they inched within two at the 2:56 mark.

However, that’s as close as they would get as Wynnewood kept the lead despite Caylen Fulton giving Wilson hope with a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in the game.

Fulton led the Eagles with 15 points, while Kaden Forsythe added 12 and Tucker Nail chipped in eight.

Wilson (6-6) is busy this week with a four-game stretch that started Monday night at Walters, followed by a home game against Ringling at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The Eagles then host Central on Friday night before traveling to Waurika at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

Turner 46, Healdton 43

At Bulldog Bash, the Falcons held on for a close 46-43 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Turner (12-5) travels to Ryan at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, while Healdton (3-8) is back in action at 8 p.m. Tuesday at home against Waurika.

Oklahoma Bible 55, Springer 45

At Wapanucka Tourney, it was another tough outing for the Cardinals on Saturday as they dropped their second straight loss in a 55-45 decision to Oklahoma Bible.

Springer (13-5) looks to turn it around at 8 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Bray-Doyle.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Madill 48, Pauls Valley 41

At Wampus Cat Classic, the Lady Wildcats took down Madill on Saturday to win the consolation championship.

Madill’s Jayden Weiberg was named to all-tournament team.

Up next for the Lady Wildcats (7-7) is a home game against Comanche at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Purcell 37, Plainview 35

At Purcell, the Lady Indians came up short Saturday in a 37-35 setback to Purcell in the third-place game at the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament.

Plainview (11-4) is back home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Kingston.

Turner 49, Fox 39

At Bulldog Bash, the Lady Falcons picked up their second straight win Saturday in a 49-39 decision over Fox.

Turner (13-3) makes the trek to Ryan at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, while Fox (11-6) welcomes Thackerville to town at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS WRESTLING

At McLoud, the Lady Wildcats picked up a pair of medals on Friday.

Brayleigh Thompson collected four wins to take second place at 118 pounds, while Jaeda Townsend went 3-1 at 127 for third.

Beau Bearden can be reached at bbearden@gannett.com or on Twitter @ArdmoreitePreps.