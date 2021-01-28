Roundup: Dickson girls basketball falls to No. 14 ranked Byng

Most offenses need a spark to get going, especially against a quality opponent. But if a squad can’t find that, it’s usually going to be a long night.

That was the case Tuesday as the Dickson High School girls basketball team tallied just one point in the second quarter during a 65-23 setback to No. 14 ranked Byng.

“You can’t beat anybody with one point in a quarter,” said Lady Comets head coach Terry Rogers. “But they just lock you down. They not only just press, but they can lock you down in the half-court set and they attack you on the offensive end. That’s a reason why they’re a good ball club. They should be ranked closer to top 10. They're well coached and good kids.”

The Lady Pirates proved that by notching their 10th straight win and improving to 11-1 on the season.

However, it didn’t appear Dickson would experience such a lopsided affair early on as the Lady Comets trailed 16-11 after the first quarter. That quickly changed though, as Byng pulled away with 12 points in the second and 18 more in the third for a 46-16 advantage.

Dickson's Marya Southerland led Dickson with eight points, while Audrey Young added six and Makayla Smith chipped in four.

And while Tuesday wasn’t the most enjoyable experience, the Lady Comets are thankful to be on the court.

“We’re fortunate enough to still be playing,” Rogers said. “We’re trying to take care of business. And of course, our point guard is over here with an ACL tear. Anything that can happen, has happened to us this year. But we’re getting to play. Some teams are not. We’ll take that.

"Our kids are going to get good experience,” Rogers continued. “We’re young and with me being the new coach, they’re learning a new system. The good thing that we’re doing right now is our kids are playing hard. Our kids don’t know we’re 6-9, they know we’re playing hard and we’re trying to compete every game.”

Dickson looks to turn it around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 with a trip to Antlers.

Turner 57, Lindsay 55

At Lindsay, the Lady Falcons held on in a close one Tuesday with a 57-55 victory over Lindsay in overtime.

Turner (14-3) is idle until Tuesday, Feb. 2 when it travels to Fox for a 6:30 p.m. contest.

Kingston 56, Plainview 52

At Plainview, the Lady Indians were in a battle with No. 8 Kingston on Tuesday, but couldn't tally the upset in a 56-52 loss.

Plainview (11-5) hosts Tishomingo at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Purcell 41, Davis 35

At Purcell, it was a tough Tuesday for the Lady Wolves as their losing streak increased to four games in a 41-35 setback.

Davis (9-6) looks to bounce back at home against Bridge Creek at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Comanche 36, Madill 32

At Madill, the Lady Wildcats couldn’t pick up the win Tuesday as they fell short on Homecoming in a 36-32 setback to Comanche.

Madill (8-8) is back home at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 against Atoka.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Comanche 37, Madill 25

At Madill, it wasn’t the result the Wildcats wanted on Tuesday as they suffered their third straight loss in a 37-25 decision to Comanche.

Madill looks for a win at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Atoka.