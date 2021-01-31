Davis girls basketball team falls on Homecoming

Kayanna Adams and Abby Snyder

For The Ardmoreite

The Davis High School girls basketball team attempted to take down No. 15 ranked Bridge Creek, but came up short Friday in a 51-41 loss on Homecoming.

The Lady Wolves were already shorthanded entering the game without senior Grace Murphy, who normally starts.

Davis also lost another starter midway through the third as Jacie LaNoy fouled out after scoring five points early in the quarter.

Lady Wolves sophomore Chloe Summers stepped up with three 3-pointers and sank four shots from the free-throw line during the second half. Summers’ success was instrumental as Davis outscored Bridge Creek by a 19-12 margin in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as fouls proved costly.

Summers led the Lady Wolves with 13 points, while LaNoy, Logan Pruitt and Morgan Scott each added seven. Presley Smith chipped in four and Jordan Brown finished with three.

Davis fell into an early hole as the Lady Bobcats jumped out to a 12-2 advantage. The Lady Wolves’ deficit increased to 27-9 at halftime before they inched within 39-22 entering the fourth quarter.

Up next for Davis (9-7) is a home game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 against Pauls Valley.

Wolves lose to Bridge Creek

The Davis High School boy basketball faced off in a strong, battling game on Friday against Bridge Creek, but suffered a 55-44 setback.

The Wolves fell into an early hole as Bridge Creek nailed three straight 3-pointers to take the lead. Davis senior Ty Birkes gave the Wolves a start by scoring two jump shots with four minutes left in the first quarter.

With each team going back and forth down the court, senior Jacob Gain assisted Birkes on yet another jump shot leading to a foul and a successful three-point play.

Davis fought back during the second quarter with the help of Birkes, who scored six points. Junior Cody Caraway continued to contribute and tallied seven points as the Wolves trailed 25-23 at halftime.

Gain came back strong for Davis with seven points, while sophomore Sevy Adams stepped up by with eight points, leaving the score 44-40.

The Wolves tried to take the lead, but they couldn't score enough for the win.

Davis (1-12) looks to turn it around at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 with a trip to Lexington.