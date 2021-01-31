Roundup: Plainview boys basketball falls to Tishomingo

It’s never easy to face a top-ranked opponent, especially in the midst of a losing streak.

That didn’t seem to bother the Plainview High School boys basketball team on Friday as the Indians held their own against No. 17-ranked Tishomingo, but the third quarter ended up being the difference in a 68-49 setback.

“We’ve played two top-10 teams in 4A and 3A,” said Plainview head coach Joe Patton. “They’ve been 10-point and five-point games. We should have played this team better. We just had a bad second half.”

It didn’t appear that the Indians were headed in that direction as they led 25-23 at halftime and kept it close in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

However, that quickly changed as a tie game quickly got away from Plainview after Tishomingo used a 12-0 run to take a 41-29 advantage at the 2:32 mark. The Indians never recovered and fell to 2-11, while Tishomingo improved to 13-3.

Cooper Roskam led Plainview with 15 points, while Braeden Stevenson and Mason Roberts each chipped in eight and Matt McAdams finished with seven.

The Indians are back on the floor at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 on the road against Comanche. And while it's been a struggle as of late, Plainview knows the postseason is right around the corner.

“They’re disappointed right now, but they know they’re playing better,” Patton said. “They’re not going to be an easy out in the playoffs. We’re going to give whoever we play all they can handle.”

MacArthur 92, Ardmore 62

At MacArthur, it was a tough Friday for the Tigers as they couldn’t get much going against No. 3 ranked MacArthur during a 92-62 loss.

No. 18 Ardmore (6-7) looks to bounce back at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 when Duncan comes to town.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dickson 46, Antlers 34

At Antlers, the Lady Comets put an end to a five-game losing streak Friday with a 46-34 victory.

Dickson (7-9) makes the trek to Marietta at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.