Springer basketball teams pick up wins over Oklahoma School for the Deaf

The Springer High School boys basketball team took the floor Monday for the first time in more than a week and picked up a 66-44 victory over Oklahoma School for the Deaf.

The Cardinals gained momentum late in the first half before pulling away in the third quarter to cruise to the win.

Cory Leu led Springer with 21 points, highlighted by 11 in the third quarter. Mickey Hunnicutt added 11, while Malik Brown chipped in 10. Nathan Garrett and Isiah Miller each tallied six to round out the top performers.

The game was close after the first quarter with the Cardinals holding a 16-14 advantage, but they pushed that lead to 30-20 at halftime. Leu and Hunnicutt combined for 19 points in the third to help Springer grab momentum and improve to 14-5 on the season.

The Cardinals travel to Thackerville at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springer 42, OSD 19

At OSD, the Lady Cardinals notched their third win of the year on Monday with a 42-19 decision over Oklahoma School for the Deaf.

Mimi White paced Springer with 16 points, followed by Tiffany Hobson with 12 and Shelby Scott with seven.

The Lady Cardinals led 11-7 after the first and pushed that advantage to 25-9 at the half. Springer didn’t have any problems from there as the lead extended to 38-11 entering the fourth.

Springer is back on the floor at 6:30 p.m. Monday.