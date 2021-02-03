Ardmore boys basketball rallies to beat Duncan in OT

ARDMORE — It’s not often that a squad recovers from a double-digit deficit, especially in the fourth quarter.

The Ardmore High School boys basketball team looked to be in that boat Tuesday, but a furious rally helped the Tigers force overtime where they held on for a 77-76 win over Duncan.

“That fourth quarter, we really turned it on — we started rebounding like we needed to,” said Ardmore head coach Kyle Jessie. “We’re progressing at a high rate and I’m excited for this team. I’ve told them, ‘February is the month we need to be playing our best basketball.’ For about three quarters we weren’t, but for one quarter and an overtime session, we started showing glimpses that we can get hot and really dig into a lead or extend a lead.”

The Tigers proved that against the same team they beat 64-63 in their season opener on Dec. 1. However, this game wasn’t as close for a majority of the second half. Ardmore trailed 66-48 early in the fourth quarter before a 17-0 run made it interesting.

Duncan finally scored at the 1:02 mark for a 68-65 lead, but DD Coleman’s 3-pointer at the 46-second mark forced overtime.

The 20-2 spark to end regulation continued into overtime as the Tigers jumped out to a 77-68 advantage with 2:33 remaining. Ardmore wouldn’t score again, but the defense stepped up in crunch time to clinch the victory.

“It’s a make-or-miss game and towards the end, it was a ‘make game’ for us,” Jessie said. “That was a huge win for us.”

And once the dust settled, the Tigers went on an impressive 29-10 run from the 4:56 mark of the fourth quarter until the clock hit triple zeros in overtime.

Coleman played a big role in that success as the junior scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in the second half — all via 3-pointers.

It wasn’t all him though.

Chadre McGee chipped in 14, while Jordyn Brown added 13 and Dion Brown finished with 12.

“The real elite teams can’t just have one guy take over and score all points,” Jessie said. “We’re more dangerous when we spread the scoring out. Chadre played a heck of a game — offensively he was attacking the rim and getting after it on defense. That’s what we want from our senior leader. He really proved today that when he’s not in foul trouble, he’s a force to be reckoned with.”

McGee’s big night was noteworthy, but Jessie also wanted to give credit to another.

“When Dion’s feet are set, I have all the confidence in the world his shot is going in,” Jessie said. “So it’s kind of a shock when he doesn’t make one when his feet are set. But that second half, he got hot. We needed every bucket out of him.”

And Ardmore isn’t planning on changing the focus. The state tournament is right around the corner and the Tigers are looking to make a run.

“We put a huge emphasis on shooting because we know we have the weapons to shoot the ball well,” Jessie said. “This was one of those games where you keep taking your shots, keep trusting it and don’t waver from it. Once you start wavering, your confidence goes down and then you really not going to start hitting shots.

“They kept listening to me and our coaches saying, ‘Keep taking those shots and they’ll start dropping,’” Jessie continued. “And they did. They went in at a high rate after that.”

Up next for Ardmore (7-7) is a home game against McAlester at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.

