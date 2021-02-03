Roundup: Lady Wolves, Lady Comets tally wins

It's always a nice feeling to end a five-game losing streak and the Davis High School girls basketball team did just that Tuesday with a 53-40 victory over Pauls Valley.

Logan Pruitt led the way for the Lady Wolves as the junior scored in every quarter and finished with a game-high 25 points. Chloe Summers chipped in 12 and Morgan Scott scored 10.

Davis led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter before pushing that advantage to 25-15 at halftime. The Lady Wolves were outscored 16-12 in the third to let Pauls Valley inch within seven points, but a strong fourth quarter was enough to pull away for victory.

The Lady Wolves (10-7) travel to Wynnewood at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.

Dickson 38, Marietta 33

At Marietta, the Lady Comets picked up their second straight win Tuesday with a 38-33 decision over Marietta.

Dickson (8-9) is back home at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 against Lone Grove.

Comanche 52, Lone Grove 24

At Comanche, it was a tough Tuesday for the Lady Horns as they returned to the floor for the first time since mid-January and fell short in a 52-24 setback to Comanche.

Lone Grove (2-7) is back on the road against Dickson at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Thackerville 54, Springer 24

At Thackerville, the Lady Cardinals struggled to get their offense rolling Tuesday during a 54-24 setback to Thackerville.

Mimi White led the Cardinals with 13 points, followed by Jalyn Dewberry and Kalli St. Clair with four apiece.

Byng 51, Madill 24

At Madill, the Lady Wildcats couldn’t get a winning streak rolling Tuesday as they fell to No. 15 Byng by a score of 51-24.

Up next for Madill (9-9) is a home game against Marietta at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Springer 53, Thackerville 35

At Thackervile, the Cardinals won their second straight road game Tuesday with a 54-35 decision over Thackerville.

Springer's Malik Brown tallied a game-high 15 points, while Cory Leu scored 10 and Mickey Hunnicutt added nine.

The Cardinals led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter and pushed their advantage to 23-11 at halftime. Springer cruised from there despite Thackerville scoring 21 points in the fourth to finish the regular season at 15-5.

Marietta 49, Dickson 35

At Marietta, it wasn’t the decision the Comets wanted in their first game since Jan. 19 as they dropped a 49-35 setback to the Indians.

Dickson hosts Lone Grove at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5