Roundup: Ardmore girls basketball tallies OT win over McAlester

It may have taken overtime, but the Ardmore High School girls basketball team returned from quarantine Friday and picked up a 72-68 victory over McAlester.

The No. 7 ranked Lady Tigers were in a back-and-forth battle all night, but they found their roar in overtime. And it had a lot to do with Khalayah Willis and Honey Jefferson as the duo combined for 10 of the team's 12 overtime points to clinch the win.

Reagan McCurley led Ardmore with 24 points, while Shakira Smith added 18 and Willis finished with 15.

The Lady Tigers held a slim 32-27 lead at halftime, but McAlester kept it close the rest of the way as the score was knotted 44-44 at the end of the third quarter at 60-60 at the end of regulation.

That’s when Ardmore leaned on home-court advantage to tally the win in its first game since Jan. 22 at the Shawnee Invitational.

Up next for the Lady Tigers (10-5) is a trip to Eisenhower at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Ardmore is looking to sweep the season series after notching a 54-50 win at home on Jan. 5.

Comanche 49, Plainview 41

At Comanche, the Lady Indians forced overtime Friday, but couldn’t hold on for the win during a 49-41 setback to Comanche.

No. 17 ranked Plainview looks to bounce back at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Dickson.

Marietta 48, Madill 45

At Madill, it was a close one Friday night as Marietta held off Madill 48-45.

Up next for Marietta is a trip to Calera at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, while Madill travels to Lone Grove at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kingston 58, Sulphur 36

At Sulphur, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t get their offense rolling Friday night in a 58-36 setback to Kingston.

Sulphur was back on its home floor Saturday against Prague before traveling to Tishomingo at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ardmore 80, McAlester 42

At Ardmore, the No. 18 ranked Tigers cruised to their second straight win Friday with an 80-42 decision over McAlester.

Up next for Ardmore (8-7) is a road game against Eisenhower​​​​​​​ at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Kingston 44, Sulphur 42

At Sulphur, the Bulldogs held a four-point lead late in overtime Friday, but couldn’t hold on during a 44-42 setback to Kingston.

Sulphur led 42-38 with 18.7 seconds remaining in overtime, but Kingston nailed a 3-pointer to inch within one at the 12-second mark. The Bulldogs missed a pair of free throws and Kingston responded with a basket to hold on for the win.

Sulphur was at home Saturday against Prague and then returns to the floor at 8 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Tishomingo.

Madill 66, Marietta 27

At Madill, the Wildcats had little issue Friday night as they cruised to a 66-27 victory over Marietta.

Madill (8-9) makes the trek to Lone Grove at 8 p.m. Tuesday, while Marietta (7-6) is also in action Tuesday at Calera.