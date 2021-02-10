Davis tallies sweep of Lexington on the road

All squads experience ups and downs during a season, but this year is unlike any other due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Davis High School girls basketball team knows that, but that hasn’t stopped the Lady Wolves from finishing the year strong as they notched their 13th victory on Tuesday with a 53-24 decision on the road against Lexington.

Logan Pruitt nearly outscored the entire Lady Bulldogs squad as she tallied a game-high 24 points. The junior finished with 12 in the first half and added another 12 in the second half.

Chloe Summers chipped in 18, while Morgan Scott tallied four and Jacie LaNoy notched three.

Pruitt made sure the Lady Wolves started strong by scoring eight of her team’s first-quarter points for a 13-6 advantage. That helped set the tone for the rest of the night as Davis led 25-14 at halftime and pushed that advantage to 47-16 entering the fourth.

The Lady Wolves (13-7) were scheduled to host No. 20 ranked Washington (12-7) on Thursday, Feb. 11, but the game was canceled due to inclement weather.

Davis' next game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 at home against Marlow.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Davis 55, Lexington 46

At Davis, the Wolves put an end to a 12-game losing streak by holding off Lexington on the road for a 55-46 win.

Davis' home against Washington on Thursday was canceled. The Wolves are back on their home floor at 8 p.m. Monday when they host Marlow.