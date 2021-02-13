Roundup: Davis, Plainview girls basketball squads tally wins

The Davis High School girls basketball team not only picked up a big win Friday, but it also avenged a loss earlier in the season by defeating No. 20 ranked Washington 55-47.

The Lady Wolves led 34-27 at halftime and pushed that advantage to double digits late in the third quarter. Washington didn’t wave the white flag though, as they mounted a comeback.

Davis' 41-33 lead with 2:10 left in the third shrank to one in the final minute before the Lady Wolves pushed the advantage to 43-40 and carried that momentum into the fourth.

Washington did make it interesting late by inching within four, but the Davis held on for the victory.

Logan Pruitt led the Lady Wolves with 15 points, while Morgan Scott and Jacie LaNoy each added 10. Jordan Brown and Chloe Summers finished with seven apiece.

Davis (14-7) is scheduled to host No. 19 Marlow at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, but inclement weather could postpone or cancel the contest.

Plainview 60, Madill 35

At Madill, the No. 17 ranked Lady Indians cruised to a 60-35 win on Friday over the Lady Wildcats.

Plainview caught fire in the second half by using an 11-0 run to extend its lead to 36-19 before Madill finally scored its first points at the 1:47 mark of the third quarter.

The Lady Indians led 42-21 entering the fourth and never looked back.

Comanche 48, Sulphur 34

At Sulphur, the Lady Bulldogs fell into an early hole Friday, but used a third-quarter rally to inch closer before falling to Comanche 48-34.

Sulphur struggled to get much going early and trailed 22-14 at halftime.

It looked to be the same story in the third before Kinlee Duck’s back-to-back 3-pointers brought the Lady Bulldogs within four points. That was as close as Sulphur could get though, as the deficit reached 31-25 at the end of the quarter.

The fourth was all Comanche as the Lady Bulldogs dropped their fourth straight loss.

Sulphur (6-10) is idle until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 when it travels to Bridge Creek to open the Class 4A Area III District Tournament.

Kingston 67, Dickson 43

At Kingston, the Lady Comets couldn’t get much rolling against the No. 8 ranked team in 3A in a 67-43 loss to Kingston.

Dickson (9-10) is scheduled to play on the road against Tishomingo at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.

Turner 57, Big Pasture 20

At Temple, the Lady Falcons took care of business Friday in the first round of the Class B Area III District Tournament with a 57-20 victory.

Turner faced Temple in the next round Saturday.

Fox 54, Springer 16

At Fox, the Lady Foxes opened the Class B Area III District Tournament on Friday with a 54-16 victory over Springer.

Fox advances to the next round where it played Indiahoma on Saturday.

Ringling 38, Wilson 25

At Caddo, the Lady Blue Devils held off Wilson on Friday in the first round of Class A Area III District Tournament.

Ringling played Caddo in the next round Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sulphur 52, Comanche 42

At Sulphur, the Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak Friday by tallying a 52-42 victory over Comanche.

Sulphur travels to Purcell at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 to open the Class 3A Area III District Tournament.

Madill 58, Plainview 19

At Madill, the Wildcats cruised to third straight win Friday in a 58-19 decision over Plainview.

Up next for Madill (9-9) is a trip to Kingston at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Turner 90, Grandfield 52

At Temple, the Falcons picked up a big win Friday over Grandfield 90-52 in the opening round of the Class B Area III District Tournament.

Turner advanced to face Big Pasture in the second round on Saturday.

Wilson 45, Ringling 34

At Caddo, the Eagles held off Ringling on Friday for a 45-34 victory on Friday in the first round of Class A Area III District Tournament.

Wilson battled Caddo in the next round on Saturday.

Kingston 68, Dickson 41

At Kingston, it was a tough outing Friday for the Comets as they fell to Kingston 68-41.

Up next for Dickson (4-11) is a trip to Tishomingo at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.