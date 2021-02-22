Roundup: Springer boys basketball stays alive in regionals
Malik Brown made sure the Springer High School boys basketball team lived to play another day as he led the Cardinals in scoring on Saturday during a 50-31 win over Oklahoma School for the Deaf.
Brown tallied a game-high 20 points to help propel Springer to the next round in the consolation bracket of Class B Regionals.
The Cardinals led 13-2 after the first quarter, but saw the advantage shrink to 18-11 at halftime. That’s when Brown stepped up by notching 12 of Springer’s 17 third-quarter points for a 35-19 lead that never disappeared.
Up next for the Cardinals is a win-or-go home contest at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 in Roff against Big Pasture.
SW Covenant 58, Wilson 42
At Comanche, the Eagles saw their season come to a close Saturday with a 58-42 setback to Southwest Covenant.
Wilson finished the 2020-21 campaign with a record of 8-12.
Cement 63, Turner 35
At Chattanooga, the Falcons couldn’t stay alive in the postseason as they suffered a 63-35 setback on Saturday to Cement.
Turner concluded the year with an overall mark of 13-7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lookeba-Sickles 59, Turner 34
At Chattanooga, it was a tough Saturday for the Lady Falcons as they fell to Lookeba-Sickles 59-34.
Turner lives to play another day though, with a contest in Roff against Thackerville at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
Roff 55, Fox 32
At Roff, the Lady Foxes couldn’t get much going offensively Saturday in a 55-32 setback.
Fox looks to bounce back in a win-or-go home contest at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 against Temple.
SW Covenant 53, Ringling 32
At Comanche, the season came to a close Saturday as the Lady Blue Devils dropped a 53-32 loss to Southwest Covenant.
Ringling finished the 2020-21 campaign with a 2-6 record.