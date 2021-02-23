Roundup: Dickson girls basketball cruises past McLoud

A fast start is always helpful, especially during the postseason when games matter the most.

The Dickson High School girls basketball team proved that Monday by taking a double-digit lead and never looking back during a 44-32 victory over McLoud at the Class 4A District Tournament.

Chesleigh Apala led the Lady Comets with a game-high 18 points and also pulled down 17 rebounds. Makayla Smith chipped in 11, while Audrey Young scored seven and Parker Garrett and Marya Southerland each notched four.

Apala made sure Dickson jumped out to an early lead with eight-first quarter points and added one basket in the second as the Lady Comets led 22-17 at the half.

Dickson didn't let McLoud get any closer, as the advantage increased to 32-25 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Comets outscored their opponent 12-7 in the fourth to clinch the victory.

Up next for Dickson (10-10) is a trip to Kingfisher to battle the winner of Elk City vs. Kingfisher at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

Turner 40, Thackerville 36

At Roff, it was a successful Monday for the Lady Falcons as they kept their season alive with a 40-36 victory over Thackerville in the consolation bracket of the Class B Regional Tournament.

Turner (17-4) battled Temple on Tuesday afternoon for a chance to advance to the Area Tournament.

Purcell 33, Davis 32

At Purcell, the Lady Wolves committed too many turnovers Monday and it proved costly in a 33-32 loss to Purcell at the 3A District Tournament.

Davis looked in good shape after the first quarter with a 13-8 advantage, but Purcell inched within 20-18 at the half. That’s when momentum shifted as the Lady Wolves were outscored by a 15-12 margin in the second half.

Davis isn’t done yet though. The Lady Wolves (14-8) make the trek to Kingston to face either Marietta or Kingston at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Elgin 30, Lone Grove 26

At Elgin, it was a close one Monday as the Lady Horns fell short 30-26 to Elgin in the the Class 4A District Tournament.

Lone Grove (2-9) looks to bounce back at 1 p.m. Thursday against the loser of Anadarko or Pauls Valley in Anadarko.

Bridge Creek 43, Sulphur 35

At Bridge Creek, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t pick up a win Monday as they fell 43-35 to Bridge Creek at the Class 4A District Tournament.

Sulphur (7-11) is still alive, but will play a win-or-go home game at 1 p.m. Thursday against either Heritage Hall vs. Tecumseh at Heritage Hall.

Temple 49, Fox 23

At Roff, the Lady Foxes had their season come to a close Monday during a 49-23 setback to Temple in the consolation bracket of the Class B Regional Tournament.

Fox ends its season with a mark of 14-8.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Elgin 41, Lone Grove 30

At Elgin, a low-scoring second half didn’t help the Longhorns on Monday as they fell to Elgin 41-30 at the Class 4A District Tournament.

The game was knotted 22-22 at halftime, but Lone Grove mustered just nine points in the second half.

Aiden Hale led the Longhorns with 10 points, while Andy Dunham tallied eight and Jeshua Miller finished with seven.

Up next for Lone Grove (7-4) is a contest with either Anadarko or Pauls Valley at 3 p.m. Thursday in Anadarko.

McLoud 61, Dickson 58

At McLoud, the Comets forced overtime Monday, but couldn’t hold on during a 61-58 setback to McLoud at the Class 4A District Tournament.

Dickson led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and increased that lead to 32-24 at the half. The Comets were up one entering the fourth, but McLoud tied it up 53-53 to force overtime.

Dickson (4-12) is back in action at 3 p.m. Thursday against the loser of Kingfisher vs. Elk City in Kingfisher.

Bridge Creek 82, Sulphur 64

At Bridge Creek, it was a tough outing for the Bulldogs on Monday as they fell to Bridge Creek 82-64 in the Class 4A District Tournament.

Sulphur (7-11) looks to stay alive when it travels to Heritage Hall for a contest against either Tecumseh or Heritage Hall at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Big Pasture 57, Springer 42

At Roff, the Cardinals couldn’t keep their season alive Monday as they lost to Big Pasture 57-42 in the consolation bracket of the Class B Regional Tournament.

Springer ends its season with a record of 17-7.

Purcell 58, Davis 30

At Purcell, the Wolves’ offense struggled to get much going Monday in a 58-30 setback to Purcell during the Class 3A District Tournament.

Davis (2-18) looks to bounce back at 3 p.m. Thursday against the loser of Kingston vs. Marietta in Kingston.