Roundup: Plainview girls basketball takes down Mount St. Mary

It’s not often a squad makes five 3-pointers during an opening quarter, but that’s exactly what the Plainview High School girls basketball team did Tuesday in a 49-21 victory over Mount St. Mary at the Class 4A District Tournament.

The Lady Indians jumped out to an early 15-4 lead thanks to the long ball, highlighted by Emilee Hedger’s nine points — all on 3-pointers. That set the tone for the rest of the game as Plainview never looked back in the win.

Reagan Chaney led Plainview with 17 points, including four 3-pointers, while Riley Grant chipped in 11 and Emilee Hudson added nine.

Up next for the No. 17 ranked Lady Indians (13-6) is a home matchup against No. 15 Byng at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

Turner 44, Temple 39

At Roff, the Lady Falcons kept their season alive Monday by holding off Temple 44-39 during an overtime thriller in the consolation bracket of the Class B Regional Tournament.

Turner (18-4) advances to the Area Tournament against New Lima at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Blanchard 72, Madill 32

At Blanchard, it was a tough Tuesday for the Lady Wildcats as they fell short to No. 10 ranked Blanchard 72-32 at the 4A District Tournament.

Madill (9-11) looks to bounce back at 1 p.m. Thursday on the road against Ada.

Kingston 55, Marietta 20

At Kingston, the Lady Indians couldn’t get much going Tuesday in a 55-20 setback to No. 8 ranked Kingston in the 3A District Tournament.

Up next for Marietta (10-9) is a trip to Kingston to face Davis (14-8) at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Minco 63, Healdton 34

At Minco, sometimes the offense struggles to find its groove and that was the case Tuesday as the Lady Bulldogs lost 63-34 to Minco at the 2A District Tournament.

Healdton (8-5) will stay in Minco to face Mangum at 1 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mount St. Mary 87, Plainview 52

At Mount St. Mary, the Indians fell into an early hole Tuesday and never could dig themselves out during an 87-52 setback to No. 5 ranked Mount St. Mary at the 4A District Tournament.

Jaxon Shirley led Plainview with 12 points, while Mason Roberts added 11 and Braeden Stephenson finished with 10.

The Indians (3-17) look to keep their season alive at 3 p.m. Thursday when they host Byng.

Blanchard 47, Madill 28

At Blanchard, it was a difficult outing for the Wildcats on Tuesday as the fell short to No. 13 Blanchard 47-28 in the 4A District Tournament.

Madill (9-10) makes the trek to Ada at 3 p.m. Thursday to face Stigler.

Kingston 83, Marietta 41

At Kingston, the Indians struggled on offense Tuesday during an 83-41 loss to No. 11 Kingston at the 3A District Tournament.

Marietta (7-9) is back in Kingston to face Davis (2-18) at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Minco 89, Healdton 62

At Minco, it’s never easy to face a top-10 team and the Bulldogs found that out first-hand during an 89-62 setback to No. 8 Minco in the 2A District Tournament.

Up next for Healdton (4-9) is a contest with Merritt at 3 p.m. Thursday in Minco.