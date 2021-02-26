Ardmore girls basketball slams Southeast in regional opener

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

SHAWNEE — The Ardmore High School girls basketball team had four players reach double figures Thursday night as the Lady Tigers raced out to a 26-10 advantage after one quarter and coasted to an easy 84-26 rout of Oklahoma City Southeast in Class 5A first-round regional play at the Shawnee High School Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Ardmore, which improved to 11-5 with the victory, advances to play host Shawnee at 1 p.m. Saturday in the regional finals.

Lady Tigers senior Reagan McCurley scored a game-high 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds with six off the offensive glass. McCurley also knocked down 10-of-13 shots from the field and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Khalayah Willis, a junior for Ardmore, drained a pair of 3-point baskets and finished with 14 points. Sophomore reserve Crislyn Booker followed with 12 points and had three steals and junior Chloe Rucker tallied 11 points while converting 3-of-4 free shots.

The Lady Tigers scored the first six points of the game and led 11-1 through three minutes of play.

It was 20-10 in favor of Ardmore before the Lady Tigers used a late first-quarter run, which extended late into the second period.

Two McCurley buckets and a Booker basket gave Ardmore the 26-10 cushion through one.

Then in the second, the Lady Tigers opened the period with 14 straight points as their pressure played havoc with Southeast in building a 43-10 lead with 3:47 to go before the break.

Ardmore cruised to a 51-19 halftime advantage.

Also contributing big for the Lady Tigers were Shakira Smith with seven points and a pair of steals, Honey Jefferson with six points off two treys and Jakirah Bennett with five points and seven boards in a substitute role.

Shawnee, 10-8 on the season, reached the regional finals by drilling Durant 54-20 earlier Thursday.