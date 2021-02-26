Roundup: Plainview girls basketball falls in 4A Regional

PLAINVIEW — Sometimes it’s just not your night, no matter how much effort you give on the court. That was the case for the No. 17 ranked Plainview High School girls basketball team on Thursday in a 43-26 setback to No. 15 Byng during the Class 4A Regional Tournament.

“Our offense was nonexistent tonight,” said Lady Indians head coach Chad Walker. “Byng does a great job of taking us out of our game. They sag off of us (on defense). My girls haven’t figured out yet that means you’re wide open for a 3-pointer, shoot it. We try to move our offense down and they forget what they’re trying to do. Byng did a good job of taking us out.”

Plainview was within striking distance at the end of the third quarter, but foul trouble proved costly. Lady Indian starters Emilee Hudson and Riley Grant fouled out early in fourth and that sealed the win for Byng.

“We struggle to win ball games if those two are sitting on the bench, and they know that,” Walker said of Hudson and Grant. “We just got through talking in the locker room about some of their fouls are just ridiculous. They’re smarter than that and they’re better than that. They just have to do a little better job.”

Plainview fell into an early hole and could never recover. And it also didn’t help that the Lady Indians made just two shots from the floor in the first half.

That led to Plainview being down 23-9 at halftime.

It was closer in the second half, but Byng made a late run to clinch the victory.

Jacey Hammon and Emilee Hedge paced the Lady Indians with seven points apiece, while Reagan Chaney added five.

Plainview makes the trek to Anadarko to play Pauls Valley at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. The winner advances in regionals, while the loser’s season is over.

Davis 45, Marietta 34

At Kingston, the Lady Wolves bounced back from a loss by cruising to a 45-34 victory over Marietta on Thursday in the consolation bracket of the Class 3A Regional.

Davis held a slim 8-5 advantage after the first quarter that increased to 25-13 at the half. The Lady Wolves had little issue from their as they kept their season alive with a win.

Logan Pruitt led Davis with 15 points, while Morgan Scott added 12 and Jacie LaNoy chipped in 10.

Meanwhile, Marietta’s Toriana Douglass notched 13 and Haven Matthews scored 11.

Up next for the Lady Wolves is a trip to Lindsay to battle Holdenville at 1 p.m. Friday in a win-or-go home contest.

Pauls Valley 37, Lone Grove 32

At Anadarko, it was a close one Thursday, but the Lady Horns couldn’t keep their season alive as they fell 37-32 to Pauls Valley during the 4A Regional Tournament.

Lone Grove trailed 23-11 at halftime, but inched within 26-21 thanks to a strong third quarter. That was as close as it would get as Pauls Valley held on for the win.

The Lady Horns end the season with a 2-10 record.

Kingfisher 57, Dickson 50

At Kingfisher, the Lady Comets gave No. 11 Kingfisher all it could handle Thursday, but couldn’t pull off the win in a 57-50 loss at the 4A Regional Tournament.

Dickson trailed 23-18 at the half before the deficit increased to 49-27 after three quarters. The Lady Comets rallied though, inching back within single digits, but ran out of time.

Dickson looks to bounce back at 1 p.m. Friday against Woodward.

New Lima 49, Turner 47

At Chickasha, a great run came to an end for the Lady Falcons as they fell to New Lima 49-47 in the Class B Area Tournament.

Turner finished the 2020-21 campaign with an 18-5 record.

Heritage Hall 54, Sulphur 47

At Heritage Hall, it was the end of the road for the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday with a 54-47 loss to Heritage Hall at the 4A Regional Tournament.

Sulphur ends the year with a mark of 7-12.

Ada 48, Madill 33 girls

At Ada, the Lady Wildcats couldn’t get the offense rolling Thursday during a 48-33 setback to Ada at the 4A Regional Tournament.

Madill finished the season with a record of 9-12.

Mangum 38, Healdton 28

At Minco, the Lady Bulldogs saw the year come to a close as they lost to Mangum 38-28 at the 2A Regional Tournament.

Healdton ends the season with an 8-6 mark.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lone Grove 58, Pauls Valley 33

At Anadarko, the Longhorns made sure they lived to play another day as they knocked off Pauls Valley 58-33 on Thursday in the 4A Regional Tournament.

Lone Grove used a strong second quarter to take a 28-11 lead into halftime. That advantage was plenty as the Longhorns won and advanced.

Aiden Hale led Lone Grove with 23 points, while Gavin Peery scored 11 and Jeshua Miller finished with nine.

Up next for the Longhorns is a contest with Cache at 8 p.m. Friday.

Elk City 62, Dickson 58

At Kingfisher, the Comets couldn’t hold off Elk City to stay alive Thursday during a 62-58 setback at the 4A Regional Tournament.

Dickson finished the year with a record of 4-13.

Marietta 58, Davis 51

At Kingston, the Indians used a second-half rally to keep their season going with 58-51 win on Thursday over Davis during the 3A Regional Tournament.

Marietta is back in action at 3 p.m. Friday against Lindsay.

Madill 54, Stigler 41

At Ada, it was a successful Thursday for the Wildcats as they knocked off Stigler 54-41 in the 4A Regional Tournament.

Madill looks to keep it rolling when it faces McLain at 3 p.m. Friday.