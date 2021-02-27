Boys roundup: Ardmore basketball beats Guthrie to advance in 5A Regional

It usually helps to jump out to a fast start, especially on the road and during the postseason. The Ardmore High School boys basketball team proved that Friday by taking a double-digit lead and never looking back in a 60-49 victory over Guthrie in the 5A Regional Tournament.

“Solid outing from the guys, but we still have more to accomplish,” Tigers head coach Kyle Jessie posted on Twitter.

DD Coleman led Ardmore with 16 points, while Jordyn Brown was close behind with 15 and Elijah Franks scored seven. The trio did most of their damage in the second quarter as they combined for all 16 of the Tigers’ points.

Ardmore wasted little time with a 14-4 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The hot start continued into the second as the Tigers led 30-20 at halftime.

It was more of the same in the second half as Ardmore kept the intensity up for the win.

The No. 18 ranked Tigers battle No. 1 Carl Albert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 in a regional title game. Both will advance to Class 5A Area Tournament, which starts Friday, March 5.

Cache 69, Lone Grove 64

At Anadarko, the Longhorns couldn’t keep their season alive despite battling Friday in a 68-64 setback to Cache during the 4A Regional Tournament.

Lone Grove ends its 2020-21 campaign with a record of 8-5.

Elgin 44, Plainview 19

At Anadarko, the run came to an end for the Indians as they fell 44-19 to Elgin on Friday in the 4A Regional Tournament.

Plainview finished its year with a mark of 4-18.

McLain 39, Madill 30

At Ada, the Wildcats battled for a chance at continuing their year, but came up short Friday in a 39-30 setback at the 4A Regional Tournament.

Madill closed the season with a 10-11 record.

Seminole 49, Sulphur 45

At Heritage Hall, it was a close one for the Bulldogs on Friday in a 49-45 loss to Seminole in the 4A Regional Tournament.

Sulphur ends the year at 8-12.

Lindsay 72, Marietta 38

At Lindsay, the Indians couldn’t stay alive in the postseason on Friday as they suffered a 72-38 setback to Lindsay.

Marietta finished the season with a mark of 8-10.