Girls roundup: Davis beats Purcell to advance to area tournament

It wasn’t the easiest route, but the Davis High School girls basketball team is on its way to the Class 3A Area Tournament.

The Lady Wolves advanced by defeating Holdenville on Friday and holding off Purcell 46-37 on Saturday in the consolation bracket of the regional tourney.

Davis jumped out to an 11-5 lead and pushed that to 23-19 at the half. The Lady Wolves narrowly outscored their opponent in the third by an 8-6 margin and used a strong fourth quarter to tally the win.

Morgan Scott led Davis with 12 points, while Jacie LaNoy added 10 and Logan Pruitt finished with nine.

The Lady Wolves will play in Ada at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4 against the loser of Jones vs. Marlow, which was played Saturday night.

Shawnee 39, Ardmore 33

At Shawnee, the Lady Tigers stayed within striking distance Saturday, but couldn’t find enough to tally the upset in a 39-33 setback to Shawnee in the 5A Regional Tournament.

It was a much closer affair than earlier this season when Ardmore fell 45-31 at the Ada Tournament.

The Lady Tigers will live to play another day though, as they’ll advance to the 5A Area Tournament on Thursday, March 4. Game site and time are to be announced.

Cache 42, Plainview 40

At Anadarko, it was a heartbreaking way to end the season as the Lady Indians couldn’t complete a comeback Saturday in a 42-40 setback to Cache at the 4A Regional Tournament.

Plainview trailed by just two at the end of the first quarter, but the deficit increased to 19-13 at the half. The Lady Indians trailed 32-25 after three and nearly completed the comeback with a strong fourth quarter where they outscored Cache by a 15-10 margin.

Emilee Hedger led Plainview with 13, while Riley Grant chipped in nine and Emilee Hudson scored seven.

The Lady Indians finished the year with a mark of 16-8, which included a 39-29 win over Pauls Valley on Friday.

Clinton 43, Dickson 34

At Kingfisher, the Lady Comets fell into an early hole Saturday and could never recover in a 43-34 loss to Clinton at the 4A Regional Tournament.

Dickson trailed 15-6 at the end of the first quarter, but inched to 19-11 at halftime. The Lady Comets trailed 34-18 after three before cutting it to nine points with 2:14 left in the game.

The 2020-21 campaign ends for Dickson with a 11-12 record after beating Woodward 43-40 on Friday.