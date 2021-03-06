Ardmore boys basketball beats Glenpool in OT thriller

For the second time this season the Ardmore High School boys basketball team found itself in overtime and held on for a thrilling win.

This time, Tigers sophomore Jordyn Brown sank the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds remaining for a 78-75 victory over Glenpool in the Class 5A Area Tournament.

Dion Brown led Ardmore with 22 points, while DD Coleman added 19 and Brown chipped in 12.

Chadre McGee scored 10 and Dakaree Scott finished with nine.

The Tigers held a 70-68 advantage with 59 seconds remaining in regulation, but Glenpool tied it with 46 ticks on the clock to force overtime.

The extra period was a defensive battle as Ardmore scored the first basket at the 1:23 mark. It was a furious finish though, as Dion Brown sank a trey with 28 seconds left for a 75-72 lead.

Glenpool responded with a 3-pointer to tie it, but Jordyn Brown stepped up in the clutch with the game-winner.

Ardmore trailed 17-15 after the first quarter, but bounced back in the second to take a 35-31 advantage into halftime. The Tigers held a 57-53 lead after three and the game was knotted 70-70 at the end of the fourth.

Up next for Ardmore is the Class 5A Area Tournament consolation final against El Reno at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6 in Lawton. The winner advances to the state tournament.