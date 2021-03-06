Davis girls basketball falls to Marlow in area tourney

Kayanna Adams and Abby Snyder

For The Ardmoreite

The Davis High School girls basketball team ended its season with a 37-29 setback to Marlow in the first round of the Class 3A Area Tournament.

Logan Pruitt led the Lady Wolves with 12 points, while Grace Murphy scored six and Morgan Scott finished with five.

Davis allowed the Lady Outlaws to jump out to a 5-0 lead in the opening four minutes. Davis fought back by making three free throws after multiple Marlow fouls

Pruitt made the first basket for the Lady Wolves after stealing the ball from the Lady Outlaws and rushing it down the court for a layup.

Marlow continued to make more shots in the second quarter to gain a bigger lead over Davis. Scott finished off the first half with five points, including a buzzer beater from beyond the arch. The Lady Wolves went into halftime down 17-10. Pruitt started off the third quarter by getting fouled three times, making five of the six shots.

Murphy kept the momentum going by stealing the ball and making another layup for the Lady Wolves. Less than a minute later, Pruitt made a strong pass to Scott, who then went up for the shot, giving the team another two points.

Marlow scored 11 points in the third quarter to hold its lead. Davis’ Jacie LaNoy sank a 3-pointer to bring the Lady Wolves within four. Lady Wolves sophomore Chloe Summers started off the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 28-25. Pruitt followed that with a pair of baskets, but the Lady Outlaws held on for the win.

Davis finished its 2020-21 campaign with a record of 17-9.